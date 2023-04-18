Cirkled In, a Leading Gen-Z Professional Profile and Youth Recruitment Platform, Announces Partnership with American Student Assistance

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirkled In, a Leading Student Professional Profile and Youth Recruitment Platform is Pleased to Announce its Partnership with American Student Assistance, a Leading National Nonprofit Organization Committed to Helping Students Navigate their Post-Secondary Pathways.

This partnership will bring together two mission-aligned companies, Cirkled In and ASA, to collaborate on the common goal of modernizing post-secondary education and career planning and making it more effective, efficient, and equitable. The partnership will serve a larger Gen-Z youth population with a modern, engaging, and 21st-century offering. Combined offerings will help students with the most important decisions of their professional lives and empower the students of today to create the world of tomorrow.

"We are thrilled to be joining hands with ASA for their EvolveMe™ , platform. This collaboration brings two innovative and trailblazing companies together and will enable us to offer more students a truly Gen-Z experience that helps them prepare for tomorrow. We look forward to reinventing the post-secondary ecosystem – education, and employment," Reetu Gupta, President, and CEO at Cirkled In.

Under this partnership, Cirkled In's offering of digital portfolio, college search, and internship/ jobs portal will be made available to students on ASA's EvolveMe™ Platform. Cirkled In and ASA teams will leverage their respective strengths to deliver a highly engaging Gen-Z experience that helps a broader array of students with post-secondary planning and preparation.

"ASA is excited to have Cirkled In as part of our partner network for EvolveMe. Through our collaboration, we are expanding meaningful career readiness experiences and opportunities that will position teens for success after high school," said Clay Colarusso, CMO and SVP of Digital Strategy at ASA.

We are confident that this partnership will result in exciting opportunities and benefits for our students. We look forward to a great collaboration between our companies and preparing students for todays and tomorrow's workforce.

Cirkled In's offering will be available on ASA's EvolveMe platform by the end of April 2023.

About Cirkled In™

Cirkled In is an award-winning, 21st-century young professionals' platform, empowering Gen-Z youth to showcase their professional strengths and talents and connecting them with best-fit educational and employment opportunities. Cirkled In is the de-facto platform for students to tell their story and an opportunity hub. For college and job recruiters, it's the go-to platform for best-fit talent. Cirkled matches talent and opportunity, making youth recruitment effective, efficient, and equitable.

Cirkled In has won numerous awards including " Top 10 Companies in the US " by American Business Awards, " People's Choice Awards " for Favorite New Product, Elite200 companies by GSV , Top 200 EdTech -North America by HolonIQ, and many more.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success. ASA is providing free digital-first experiences, including Futurescape®, Next Voice™, and EvolveMe™, directly to millions of students. To learn more, visit www.asa.org/about-asa .

SOURCE Cirkled In