CÎROC Limonata Invites you to Experience a Vacation to the Mediterranean in a City Near You

This summer, the Makers of CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka are bringing the vacation vibes right to you with a chance to win the ultimate Amalfi Coast Yacht experience in Miami!

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New CÎROC Limonata continues its latest campaign just in time for the summer – Escape with Flavor. Released in February, the newest flavor innovation, CÎROC Limonata invites consumers to escape with flavor and embrace the essence of a Mediterranean vacation – anytime, anywhere.

Chanel Iman's Escape with Flavor with CÎROC Limonata Text CIROC to 24272 and Win a Trip For You and Three Friends to Miami

With its exquisite taste profile of tangy citrus and Italian lemon flavors, CÎROC Limonata is the perfect choice to curate the vibrant ambiance of a Mediterranean summer no matter the location.

Curated by a famiglia of talent partners and using Limonata's summery, bold flavors as a springboard, CÎROC is launching a series of insightful, in-the-know guides that each shine a light on some of the nation's liveliest cities (including New York, Houston, and Miami). Highlighting the very best local restaurants, bars, parties, and fashion-centric nightlife events and brands, these Escape with Flavor guides are designed to help you embrace the very essence of the Mediterranean—one sip of CÎROC Limonata at a time.

Kicking off in New York City, Supermodel, Chanel Iman, known for her penchant for luxurious living and jet-setting lifestyle, is teaming up with CÎROC Limonata to bring her Escape with Flavor to life. Renowned for her frequent trips to the Mediterranean, Chanel embodies the epitome of sophistication and elegance, making her the perfect person to invite others to embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle with CÎROC Limonata.

From now until May 31, fans 21+ can text "CIROC" to [24272] or click HERE for a chance to win the ultimate Italian Rivera or Capri-like experience in Miami. The winner (and three of their luckiest friends) will have the opportunity to attend an exclusive 'Summer Solstice Yacht Party' with a live performance by the one and only Ghanaian-American artist, Amaarae. Hailing from the vibrant streets of Accra, Amaarae will bring her own brand of eclectic sounds and lyrical prowess, infusing the event with a fusion of global pop, Afrobeat rhythms and soulful melodies reminiscent of balmy Mediterranean nights. Amaarae's presence promises to infuse the Summer Solstice Yacht Party with an irresistible allure, much like the bold essence of CÎROC Limonata. She embodies the epitome of summer extravagance and refinement, making her the ideal artist to herald guests into a new season and celebrate Summer Solstice. The CÎROC flavor getaway doesn't stop there. Five additional lucky winners will also get the chance to win an exclusive Limonata suitcase so they can Escape With Flavor on their own terms.

"Imagine having the Mediterranean escape of your dreams right at home?" said Chanel Iman. "The Escape with Flavor guides aren't just a compilation of places, they're an invitation to explore what makes our cities unique and celebrate the carefree culture and spirit of the summer months anytime, anywhere."

From April 19-20, vacation lovers 21+ in New York City will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Chanel's Passport to New York at the CÎROC Limonata Travel Agency pop-up. This experience will be your gateway into the world of Limonata and give you an unexpected taste of vacation in the middle of the city. Fans can interact with an engaging passport photo booth, savor some of Limonata's signature serves and win fun giveaways for their summer travels. If you're in New York City, reserve your spot HERE before these coveted appointments escape!

In the weeks and months to come, CÎROC Limonata will be announcing more parties, pop-ups, events and activations in Houston, Dallas, D.C., Atlanta, and Los Angeles, each one packed with surprise guests, delicious cocktails and vacation vibes. All summer long, consumers will be invited to experience the Mediterranean lifestyle and Escape with Flavor to events that feel like an endless vacation. More official announcements are on the horizon, so stay tuned!

Brand Director, Victoria David notes "by intertwining the allure of the Mediterranean with the versatility of CÎROC, CÎROC Limonata, aims to offer consumers not just a drink, but an elevated lifestyle experience that transcends the boundaries of indulgence and refinement." She says "our focus remains on collaborating with in-culture partners who embody our brand ethos of celebration, versatility, and luxury."

The launch of CÎROC Limonata marks the next phase in the brand's evolution, doubling down on its long-term commitment to treat consumers to elevated indulgence and the highest-quality crafted vodka. A permanent addition to the growing portfolio, Limonata is now available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold at a suggested retail price of $29.99.

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit www.CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO's ever-expanding flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON, CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS, CÎROC PASSION and CÎROC LIMONATA. In June 2018, the makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. In April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeón and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com.

Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

