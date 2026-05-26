CÎROC NAMED OFFICIAL VODKA PARTNER OF THE UNITED STATES SAILGP TEAM AHEAD OF LANDMARK NEW YORK CITY RACE

The premium vodka brand joins forces with the U.S. SailGP Team as part of its landmark CÎROC Athletic Club initiative — bringing world-class style to the world's fastest racing series on the water as the competition comes to New York Harbor.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States SailGP Team and the iconic premium vodka brand CÎROC today announced an exciting new multi-year partnership, naming CÎROC the Official Vodka Partner of the U.S. SailGP Team. The announcement comes ahead of the highly anticipated SailGP New York race, where the American team will compete on their home waters in front of one of the sport's most electric atmospheres.

"New York is the perfect backdrop to launch this partnership. CÎROC embodies the same spirit of boldness, prestige, and excellence that drives our team every time we hit the water. We couldn't think of a better partner to celebrate with as we race in our home city," said Mike Buckley, Team Principal, CEO & Co-Owner, United States SailGP Team.

The CÎROC Athletic Club is a lifestyle platform that invites guests to Leisure Well, embracing CÎROC's modern philosophy that leisure is not passive but powerful. From curated sporting events and cultural experiences to flavor-driven dining moments, the CÎROC Athletic Club brings together people who know that living well means celebrating often, and doing it with CÎROC in hand. This partnership reinforces the athletic club's position at the intersection of culture, leisure, and sport.

Sailing was a natural addition to the CÎROC Athletic Club portfolio. The sport's unique blend of raw athleticism, razor-sharp strategy, technical mastery, and coastal elegance mirrors the values CÎROC has long championed. SailGP in particular with its cutting-edge F50 foiling catamarans, global audiences, and aspirational lifestyle credentials represents the sport at its most electrifying, making the U.S. SailGP Team an ideal partner for the program.

"The CÎROC Athletic Club is about celebrating culture and leisure in all its forms and sailing is the perfect embodiment of that vision. Partnering with the U.S. SailGP Team in New York, on home waters, makes this an incredibly special moment for the brand and for the Athletic Club," said Nick Tran, President & CMO, CÎROC.

Beyond New York, the CÎROC Athletic Club's partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team will extend across the full season, with co-branded content, exclusive merchandise, and further activations at select race venues worldwide. The SailGP New York race takes place on the waters of New York Harbor.

ABOUT THE UNITED STATES SAILGP TEAM

Redefining American sailing on the global stage, the U.S. SailGP Team enters the 2026 Season with clear focus and growing momentum. Competing in SailGP since its inception, the team was acquired in November 2023 by private owners Ryan and Margaret McKillen and two-time world champion Mike Buckley, backed by a prestigious group of investors across sports, entertainment and technology. With Avenue Sports Fund as lead investor and Next 3 joining in 2025, the U.S. SailGP Team has established a strong foundation for long-term commercial and competitive growth. Led by nine-time world champion Taylor Canfield, the team continues to sharpen its performance with athletes including Anna Weis, Hans Henken and Michael Menninger among its all-American lineup. Supported by a portfolio of partners across fashion, technology, and wellness, the U.S. SailGP Team is building a modern American sports brand positioned for lasting impact on and off the water. For more information on the U.S. SailGP Team, visit https://www.ussailgpteam.com/ and stay connected on Instagram.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC® is an award-winning, ultra-premium vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes, offering a distinctively smooth and sophisticated taste. Developed in the South of France, CÎROC has shaken up the spirits industry since 2003 with its luxury positioning, culture-driven partnerships, and diverse portfolio of innovative flavors. Most recently, the brand earned multiple Gold Medals at the 2025 Bartender Spirits Awards, including honors for CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, CÎROC Limonata, and CÎROC Passion.

The CÎROC Athletic Club is the brand's lifestyle platform built around one idea: Leisure Well. Blending movement, culture, and connection, it reimagines what it means to gather, bringing together curated sport, flavor-driven dining, and cultural experiences for a community that knows living well and celebrating often are one and the same.

For recipe inspiration and brand updates, visit www.cirocathleticclub.com or stay connected on social at @ciroc.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sam Sterling

The U.S. SailGP Team

[email protected]

The Door PR

[email protected]

Jennifer Walker

CIROC

[email protected]

(917) 664-2130

SOURCE U.S. SailGP Team