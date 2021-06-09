Cirona Labs Raises $1.5M In Oversubscribed Seed Round

GENEVA, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirona Labs, a premier innovator in cannabinoids and other functional botanical ingredient manufacturing, today announced that it has closed an oversubscribed $1.5 million seed round led by LiDestri Food & Drink, BevSource, and Sweetener Supply. The funding will be used to further expand the company's research and development, facilities, and team as well as support a general push to market and build stronger relationships with existing brands.

"As a newly launched company we are proud to see early market traction and reach this milestone so quickly," said Hunter Friedland, CEO of Cirona Labs. "It's clear that the interest in creating products with cannabinoids and other plant medicine is continuing to increase and as a company focused on science and offering sustainable solutions to our customers, we are confident our high-quality products will speak for themselves in the industry."

"LiDestri Food & Drink and Cirona Labs are both driven to innovate the food and beverage industry. And we must invest in state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge science to bring products into the future for the best consumer experience," said John Lidestri of LiDestri Food & Drink. "Cirona Labs will be a great partner in our company's future progress, and we are looking forward to what's ahead with our long-term partnership."

"I have watched the Cirona Labs team's growth since the early stages of the company and have been truly amazed by the drive and dedication their team has demonstrated towards creating authentic ingredients for their customers," said Janet Johanson, CEO and Founder of BevSource. "BevSource aims to provide a seamless process for customers to build, produce and deliver the best beverage possible and Cirona Labs operates with the same goals for their partners, allowing cross-team collaboration to operate with ease."

"The increased interest in sustainable cannabinoid use in food manufacturing is clearly evident in the current marketplace," said Joe Gardella of Sweetener Supply. "Supporting Cirona Labs in this round of funding was an easy decision for Sweetener Supply, as they have clearly shown their product solutions are the best available for any company looking for innovation with natural ingredients."

Cirona Labs combines powerful technology and years of expertise to create the most advanced active ingredients for infused product makers. Passionate about true scientific innovation, the company provides consistent and efficacious products to consumers while helping manufacturers streamline processes.

About Cirona Labs

Focused on the sciences of emulsion chemistry and food science, Cirona Labs is comprised of a team of experts who work closely with clients throughout the development and manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Using advanced emulsion technology, their team emulsifies oils to make them highly stable and water compatible. The company's lab is situated in Cornell University's Tech Farm Innovation Center in Geneva, NY, where they work closely with some of the top programs in Cornell's campus, particularly the Hemp Research Program and Emulsion Science Labs. Cirona Labs is committed to pushing the industry forward through science in its own lab along with partnerships in Academia. For more information, visit http://cironalabs.com/.

