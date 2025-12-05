Cirque du Soleil 'Auana Celebrates One Year in Hawai'i with Special Events and Anniversary Milestone

HONOLULU, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil and OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels proudly celebrate the first anniversary of Cirque du Soleil 'Auana, Hawai'i's first-ever resident Cirque du Soleil show and recently named Best New Attraction by HONOLULU Magazine.

Hina act in Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana (Photo Credit: Cirque du Soleil 'Auana)

Since its debut in 2024 at the purpose-built OUTRIGGER Theater at the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel, 'Auana has redefined what it means to merge world-class entertainment with authentic cultural storytelling. The groundbreaking show seamlessly blends Cirque du Soleil's signature acrobatics and theatricality with Hawai'i's traditions, artistry and deep sense of aloha – creating an experience that honors the past while sharing the spirit of the islands with the world.

"'Auana was built on a foundation of deep cultural collaboration, and seeing it resonate with locals and visitors over the past year has been incredibly meaningful," said Dr. Aaron J. Sala, Cultural Creative Producer. "Every performance is an opportunity for us to honor Hawai'i's stories with sincerity, respect and artistry, and we're humbled that the community embraces the show."

Over the past year, nearly 275,000 guests have experienced the magic of 'Auana, and the company is excited to continue creating memorable experiences for both visitors and the local community.

"'Auana has become part of the fabric of Waikīkī and its success is a testament to the power of collaboration and the beauty of sharing Hawai'i's stories with the world," said Sean Dee, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels. "We are incredibly proud to host this production at the OUTRIGGER Theater and to see both visitors and kama'āina embrace it."

'Auana was created in collaboration with local cultural leaders, practitioners and artists – a foundation that continues to guide the show's creative integrity and connection to the community.

'Auana was created to celebrate Hawai'i's culture—through hula, live local music, and Cirque du Soleil's signature creativity," said Duncan Fisher, Chief Show Operations Officer of Cirque du Soleil. "One year in, the success of the show has exceeded all expectations, and we're grateful to our partners, our team, and the audiences who've supported us.

To honor this milestone, a series of special events and activations will take place throughout the week, reflecting the show's guiding principles of cultural integrity, community appreciation, and sharing the Aloha Spirit with the world.

Over the past year, 'Auana has continued to earn national attention, including recent features on the TODAY Show and The Jennifer Hudson Show , highlighting the production's cultural significance and artistic innovation. The show has also attracted an impressive roster of celebrity attendees, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Nicole Scherzinger, Gabriel Iglesias, and many more.

Its cast, representing 11 countries, embodies the global spirit of Cirque du Soleil while honoring Hawai'i's traditions through every performance. Beyond the stage, the production has strengthened its ties to the islands through meaningful community engagement, including volunteer work with Pāhonu Fishpond in Waimānalo and Ka Papa Loʻi o Kānewai at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, as well as community performances at 'Iolani School and Shriners Children's Hospital.

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. Along with its affiliates—Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, and The Works Entertainment—Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group continues to expand its creative reach. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER RESORTS & HOTELS

For more than 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawai'i to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to 'Come Be Here' with authentic Signature Experiences and the OUTRIGGER DISCOVERY loyalty program – a member of the award-winning Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). OUTRIGGER's multi-branded portfolio includes OUTRIGGER Resorts, Hawaii Vacation Condos by OUTRIGGER®, The Kapalua Villas Maui and OUTRIGGER Honua Kai Resort & Spa while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton®. Find out more at OUTRIGGER.com or visit @OUTRIGGERResorts on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

