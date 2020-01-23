Cirque du Soleil Cancels Performances of "Cirque du Soleil The Land of Fantasy" in Hangzhou, China, Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Chinese officials have requested the temporary closing of all indoor activities with 100 or more people to stem the coronavirus outbreak. In the interest of safety for its audience members and employees, Cirque du Soleil will thus be cancelling all performances of ''Cirque du Soleil The Land of Fantasy'' in Hangzhou until further notice.

"Right now, we all have the responsibility to step up, and to do preventive activities. We are going to keep leading in this effort by putting people's health and safety as our top priority'', says Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. ''We're going to continue to make sure that our partner Hangzhou Xintiandi Group who is managing the show, will put in place appropriate measures to further protect our audience members against the spread of the virus.''

Cirque du Soleil and his partner Hangzhou Xintiandi Group has been working closely with Chinese officials, the Canadian Embassy and the Quebec Government Office in Shanghai. Cirque du Soleil is closely monitoring the situation through their Global Assistance Program provider.

Although due to circumstances beyond its control, Cirque du Soleil apologizes for any inconvenience this closing may cause. The organization will continue to monitor the situation and communicate additional information to customers as needed. Guest Relations can be reached at 1 877 924-7783 or contact@cirquedusoleil.com.

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil Canada inc.

