Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Grupo Vidanta Announce New Water-Themed Resident Show and Dinner Experience Opening in 2021

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the five-year anniversary of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ in Riviera Maya, and celebrating its unrivaled success, Grupo Vidanta, the developer of Mexico and Latin America's leading resorts and JOYÀ's award winning theater design, along with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group officially announced the launch of an exciting new show that will include a mesmerizing high-level gastronomic experience. Grupo Vidanta, with construction already underway of their Vallarta area entertainment parks, has also begun the construction of a specially designed, world-class theater - equipped with innovative technology and a capacity of up to 600 guests.

Grupo Vidanta and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group officially announced the launch of an exciting new resident show at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta. Throughout their unique collaboration and long-standing partnership, Cirque du Soleil and Grupo Vidanta have always shared the same vision for high-quality entertainment.

"With the launch of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, Grupo Vidanta forever changed the entertainment landscape of Mexico by creating the must-see and world's only Cirque du Soleil show and dinner experience. Now, propelling forward with our multi-year operating experience, we are certain the new theater and culinary experience currently being built in Nuevo Vallarta will be an unforgettable experience for the senses that will once again present to the world a unique and unmatched tourist attraction available only in Mexico," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta.

The new theater will be located in an area dedicated to Cirque du Soleil in Vidanta's entertainment parks currently under construction in the Vallarta area. In addition to the theater and show, the area will feature multiple acrobatic and artistic attractions integrated in the Cirque du Soleil area where guests can immerse themselves in the world of Cirque du Soleil, where outdoor animations will come to life.

"Throughout our unique collaboration and long-standing partnership, Cirque du Soleil and Grupo Vidanta have always shared the same vision for high-quality entertainment and captivating experiences. We are thrilled to embark on this second venture; it's an opportunity to unleash our creativity within the exquisite surroundings of this new Vidanta resort," said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. This will be the 53rd creation of Cirque du Soleil and its 16th resident show.

As the project continues to evolve towards its opening date slated for 2021, Grupo Vidanta will share further details about the development of the innovative entertainment destination now represented by Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta.

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is Mexico and Latin America's premier tourism developer, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations brings vacation dreams to life via resorts and entertainment across Mexico's most sought-after locations—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán—with seven distinct brands including Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden and Ocean Breeze.

From AAA Five Diamond award-winning hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continually pioneers innovative partnerships. These world-class collaborations include Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, a first-of-its-kind theatrical and culinary experience in Riviera Maya; an exclusive agreement with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group to debut day-and-nightlife and dining experiences such as OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; and an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to create some of the world's most spectacular courses.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold over 2,000 luxury vacation homes and is responsible for developing Mexico's first privately built and owned airport, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named among the top 10 on the list of Great Places to in Mexico®, the organization maintains a strong commitment to its 17,000 employees and surrounding communities through its dedication to environmental and social efforts, including the Socially Responsible Distinctive 2019 granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Philanthropy Center), EarthCheck certifications and its long-established non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Foundation.

Recent launch announcements include the introduction of The Estates, a premier resort offering high-end details, plush amenities and lavish vacation experiences, another unique experience where you can enjoy the best of nature, lounging, and water attractions in one gorgeous setting with the opening of its luxury waterpark, Jungala, and the upcoming expansion into luxury cruising with the introduction of Vidanta Cruises. For more information, visit GrupoVidanta.com

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

