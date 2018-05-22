Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Stage Entertainment to relocate Hit Broadway Show PARAMOUR to Hamburg Germany

After having completed a successful year on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre, PARAMOUR closed on April 16, 2017 in order for the theater to undergo some refurbishment. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group had discussions with several theatre owners in New York and abroad, interested in welcoming this production, and decided to work with Stage Entertainment for a unique production in Germany.

"Following our Broadway debut, we are excited to present PARAMOUR in a European theatre and are thrilled to realise this project with Stage Entertainment, the largest musical producer in Europe. We are still dedicated to New York with the Blue Man Group, the touring show VOLTA celebrating its opening weekend in Uniondale and the permanent attraction NFL Experience Times Square," explained Jerry Nadal, Senior Vice-President Resident Shows.

"Bringing the musical PARAMOUR to the German stage with Cirque du Soleil is one of the most fascinating and challenging theatre projects we ever had," said Uschi Neuss, Managing Director of Stage Entertainment Germany. "The Stage Theater Neue Flora with its spacious space seems like it was made especially for this breath-taking production."

PARAMOUR is blending the best of Broadway with Cirque du Soleil's signature style, to provide a new experience for both traditional musical theatre goers and Cirque du Soleil's fans. The show has many of the elements beloved on Broadway: a book-driven love story narrative, live musicians, and professional actors in lead roles; but with the Cirque du Soleil aesthetic integrated throughout the show: visionary production design on a grand scale, world class entertainment, and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination.

PARAMOUR is a rapturous and passionate new experience that unites the signature spectacle of Cirque du Soleil with the storytelling magic that defines musical theatre. Set in the glamorous world of Golden Age Hollywood, this groundbreaking event spins the tale of a beautiful young poet forced to choose between love and art. Featuring a cast that blends the best in circus arts and musical theatre, PARAMOUR transports the audience to a world of sublime beauty and emotion as it walks the exhilarating tightrope of the heart.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Originally composed of 20 street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group completely reinvented circus arts and went on to become a world leader in live entertainment. Established in Montreal, the Canadian organization has brought wonder and delight to over 180 million spectators with productions presented in close to 450 cities in 60 countries. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group currently has over 4,000 employees, including 1,300 artists, from nearly 50 countries.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group creates content for a broad range of audacious projects. On top of producing world-renowned shows, the organization has extended its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please go to www.cdsentertainmentgroup.com

About Stage Entertainment

Founded in 1998 by Dutch television and theatre entrepreneur Joop van den Ende, Stage Entertainment is one of the world's largest theatre producers and owners. The company has earned a reputation as a first-class theatrical production company focusing on Europe. Operating in 8 countries and 21 theatres, Stage Entertainment produces some of the best-known titles in musical theatre. The company stages licensed productions from its world-renowned partners as well as new, original productions created entirely in-house. Stage Entertainment employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, and over 7 million visitors attend a Stage Entertainment production every year. Today the brand is widely known for the exceptional quality of its shows and the warm hospitality extended to its audiences.

Stage Entertainment Germany was founded in 2000. Some 1,700 employees, 13 theatres with a total capacity of 19,000 seats and nearly 4 million visitors per year make Germany the group´s largest market, headed by Hamburg with 5 theatres alone and Disney´s DER KÖNIG DER LÖWEN playing as the longest running show of the group since December 2001.

Currently the German Stage Entertainment portfolio spans KINKY BOOTS, Disney ALADDIN, LION KING, and MARY POPPINS in Hamburg, THE BODYGUARD and Disney THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Stuttgart, BLUE MAN GROUP and GHOST in Berlin, Disney TARZAN in Oberhausen and FACK JU GÖHTE in Munich. ANASTASIA is announced for autumn 2018 in Stuttgart. Stage Germany also operates own touring productions through Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, currently TANZ DER VAMPIRE and MAMMA MIA!

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cirque-du-soleil-entertainment-group-and-stage-entertainment-to-relocate-hit-broadway-show-paramour-to-hamburg-germany-300651513.html

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group