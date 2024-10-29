CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AND VIDANTAWORLD UNVEIL A NEW VACATION PACKAGE OFFERING LUXURY AND WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT

Designed for families, couples, or friends, this groundbreaking vacation inspired by the imagination provides guests the opportunity to enjoy VidantaWorld's luxurious accommodations, VIP resort access, exclusive gourmet dining, all the high-end thrills of Jungala Aqua Experience, an unforgettable evening at Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, unique behind-the-scenes Cirque du Soleil moments, and much more, all while being immersed in the stunning natural beauty of the Riviera Maya.

The ultimate fusion of luxury and world-class entertainment

Upon arriving in Riviera Maya, guests are whisked away to Jungala Park Hotel, located at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, where they receive a personalized resort wristband that unlocks surprise experiences throughout their stay. Guests can go behind the scenes, indulge in Cirque du Soleil's signature touch at restaurants and with in-room amenities, and enjoy the awe-inspiring performance of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ. Two packages are available:

Premium Package | Starting at $928 USD /night (value of $1,786 USD)

Passes to Jungala Aqua Experience (1 day)

Tickets to Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ (includes Champagne + appetizers)

Backstage Tour of the Cirque du Soleil Theater

Daily Breakfast Buffet

And more Cirque du Soleil Perks and Experiences

Deluxe Package | Starting at $1,100 USD /night (value of $1,946 USD)

Passes to Jungala Aqua Experience + Access to VIP Cabanas (2 days)

Tickets to Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ (includes VIP experience with full dinner show)

Backstage Tour of the Cirque du Soleil Theater

Artist Meet & Greet + Photo Opportunity

Observe Artists during a Training Session

Daily Breakfast Buffet

A Margarita Kit Inspired by Cirque du Soleil

And more Cirque du Soleil Perks and Experiences

Enjoy 4- to 7-night vacation packages for up to two adults and four children. Availability is limited - guests can book their stay at www.cirquedusoleil.com/vacations

Celebrating ten years of partnership between Cirque du Soleil and Grupo Vidanta

This project arrives at a pivotal moment, as Cirque du Soleil and Grupo Vidanta celebrate the tenth anniversary of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ in November 2024. Cirque du Soleil, renowned for its groundbreaking creativity, continues to redefine the world of entertainment. "Our two companies share a unique bond. As leading brands in our industries, our success is rooted in a mutual dedication to surprising guests with bold, imaginative experiences," said Daniel Lamarre, Executive Vice-Chairman of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

"VidantaWorld is an exciting new way to create unforgettable adventures, offering guests deeper and more immersive experiences than ever before. As part of our new customer experience promise, this partnership expands beyond live shows, diversifying how we bring our stories to life across different formats, ensuring that every moment feels extraordinary and limitless", added Anne Belliveau, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

"At Grupo Vidanta, we are deeply proud of our decade-long partnership with Cirque du Soleil, a collaboration that has transformed the world of luxury entertainment." says Karla Chávez, Director of Marketing and Branding of Grupo Vidanta. "With Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, we crafted a truly unique experience that seamlessly merged world-class artistry with the vibrant beauty and spirit of Mexico. Now, we are excited to continue expanding and innovating together to launch a vacation experience unlike any other, inspired by the enchantment and wonder offered by both Cirque du Soleil and VidantaWorld. And this is just the next innovation in our revolutionary partnership, with even more exhilarating and ambitious endeavors to come."

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-from content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com .

About Grupo Vidanta

Founded in 1974 by the visionary leader of the tourism industry, Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is the most important comprehensive developer of tourism services in Mexico and Latin America, specializing in building and operating luxury vacation destinations, luxury resort hotel brands, real estate, golf courses, luxury beach clubs, mega yachts, luxury theme parks, innovative experiences, and spectacular entertainment centers in Mexico.

The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations makes dream vacations a reality in the most coveted places on the coast of Mexico—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and East Cape. Their portfolio of world-class brands and experiences include such resort hotels as The Estates, AAA Five Diamond award-winning Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, Kingdom of the Sun, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Celebrate Park, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden, Ocean Breeze, among others; and the SkyDream Parks Gondola, the world's first-ever gondola at a beach resort.

Grupo Vidanta also is expanding its innovative approach to vacationing with VidantaWorld. With VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, Grupo Vidanta is taking its vision of luxury around the globe with a wide array of incredible 2025 itineraries. And the company is also proud to present VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, the world's ultimate entertainment and luxury destinations. At these destinations, guests can enjoy an ever-expanding variety of experiences that span from immersive shows to groundbreaking theme parks to one-of-a-kind events.

Grupo Vidanta also continues to pioneer innovative partnerships, including original collaborations such as Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, a permanent show located at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya and the only Cirque du Soleil theatrical and culinary experience in the world. Grupo Vidanta also has an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Design and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to develop spectacular professional golf courses within Vidanta's different destinations. And the company is proud to host the 2022-2025 PGA TOUR's Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, located at the award-winning Vidanta Vallarta Course at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold more than 2,000 luxurious vacation homes and is responsible for developing the first privately built airport in Mexico, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Listed by Great Place to Work as one of the best employers in Mexico, Grupo Vidanta maintains a solid commitment to its employees and the communities where it operates through its continuous mission dedicated to promoting social and environmental efforts, as recognized by such global authorities as EarthCheck, and through its non-profit foundations, the Vidanta Foundation and the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation.

Media Contacts

Marc-Etienne Nolin

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

[email protected]

Adrian Castillo Avila

Grupo Vidanta

[email protected]

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil