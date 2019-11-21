Cirque du Soleil NYSA™ - The First Permanent Cirque du Soleil Show in Europe to Open in Berlin in Fall of 2020

Tickets on sale now!

BERLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is thrilled to announce Cirque du Soleil NYSA, its first permanent show in Europe, written and directed by renowned stage directors Lulu Helbæk and Simone Ferrari. Presented and co-produced by Live Nation, the show will premiere in Berlin, Germany, at Theater at Potsdamer Platz starting October 28, 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Celebrating 25 years since the first Cirque du Soleil production in Germany, Cirque du Soleil NYSA is the world-renowned organization's first permanent show in Europe, it's 21st permanent show and 52nd original production.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group President and CEO, Daniel Lamarre, says, "For Cirque du Soleil, this is a beautiful way of celebrating a 25-year relationship with the city. This new and exciting production is most certainly the best way to highlight the privileged bond we have with Berlin."

Since Cirque du Soleil's first visit in Germany in 1995 with Saltimbanco, 14 of its productions visited 16 cities in the country. Known for its cosmopolitan values and international appeal, Berlin will be the setting for this first permanent show created for a European city.

"We wanted to tell a story which belongs to and is inspired by Berlin, its residents, and its status as a European cultural epicenter, while making it universal so that people from all over the world can relate to the show and its characters", adds Daniel Ross, Creative Director.

This modern tale follows the story of Nysa, a fearless young woman who longs for adventure and open skies. Her curiosity and courage will give her the power to step into the unexpected and fly towards new worlds. Inspired by youth and its desire to push the boundaries and aspirations for a better future, the character looks to the outside world for a sense of what life could be if she let her imagination soar and if she allowed herself to take risks. This new Cirque du Soleil production will invite the spectator to long for a world they've never imagined.

Signing their first collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, Lulu Helbæk and Simone Ferrari explain that "as Europeans, we are thrilled and honored to create the first resident Cirque du Soleil show in Europe. It's a dream come true. It comes at a time in our lives where we feel the urgency to speak about the exploration of the unexpected, a fundamental process for the evolution of mankind and its societies. As creators, we seek to expose the humanity hidden in every character, to show their contradictions and their quest for a world that has never been imagined before. This show will inspire you and will propel you into a new world. You are invited to abandon yourself to the unknown and discover a new reality, a reality where touching the sky is not only possible but striving for it will change the world."

Show Team

Here is the creative team for the 21st Cirque du Soleil permanent show:

Chief Executive Producer Yasmine Khalil Vice President, Creation Daniel Fortin Line Producer Nathalie Enault Creative Director Daniel Ross Stage Directors and Writers Lulu Helbæk and Simone Ferrari Set and Props Designer Jean Rabasse Costume Designer Elen Ewing Human Performance Designer Jérôme Le Baut Acrobatic Equipment Designer Ewen Seagel Sound Designer Jean-Michel Caron Production Director Inigo Alonso Ezcurdia

Ticket Information

Cirque du Soleil NYSA, first permanent show in Europe for Cirque du Soleil, will be presented in Berlin at Theater at Potsdamer Platz on October 28, 2020. Tickets are on sale today at www.cirquedusoleil.com/nysa.

Partners

Cirque du Soleil NYSA would like to thank its Official Automobile Partner, ŠKODA.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil NYSA is the 21st permanent show and 52nd original production from Cirque du Soleil.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

About Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment and eCommerce company, comprised of four market leaders: Ticketmaster.com, Live Nation Concerts, Front Line Management Group and Live Nation Network. Ticketmaster.com is the global event ticketing leader and one of the world's top five eCommerce sites, with over 26 million monthly unique visitors. Live Nation Concerts produces over 20,000 shows annually for more than 2,000 artists globally. Front Line is the world's top artist management company, representing over 250 artists. These businesses power Live Nation Network, the leading provider of entertainment marketing solutions, enabling over 800 advertisers to tap into the 200 million consumers Live Nation delivers annually through its live event and digital platforms. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com/investors.

#NYSAcirque

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil Canada inc.

Related Links

http://www.cirquedusoleil.com

