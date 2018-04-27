Cirro Capital acquires a significant stake in OBOR Education Holdings Limited

OBOR Education Holdings Limited, founded in 2018, recently launched OBOR EDU, a first-of-its-kind mobile application that contains highly relevant and customized knowledge geared towards equipping Chinese entrepreneurs with ways to carry out investment and business operations in Belt and Road regions and which hit 100,000 registered users two weeks after launch.

Cirro Capital CFO, Mr Jimmy Edwards said during the event "This acquisition of stake in OBOR Education Holdings Limited bears a longer-term objective, which is the use of this company's resources and business networks in the Belt and Road Regions to open doors for us, to help us bridge our way into first-hand opportunities so that we are able to enter the right regions and projects at an appropriate stage of development, to achieve maximum returns in future investments along the Belt and Road."

This is the third acquisition by Cirro Capital that has been part of a proactive effort seeking high-value companies and projects in Belt and Road regions. The Malaysian-based investment and financial services company, which invested USD7.2 million into two palm oil plantations in Malaysia and Indonesia in November 2017, is also recently seeking potential real estate projects in Europe.

With these newly acquired resources and vast networks, Cirro Capital's influence over the Belt and Road region has been given a significant boost.

SOURCE OBOR Education Holdings Limited