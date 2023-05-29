CIRRO E-Commerce to showcase small parcel delivery services and new brand at Retail Innovation Conference & Expo, Chicago

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIRRO E-Commerce, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, formerly known as PARCLL, will exhibit at the Retail Innovation Conference & Expo (RICE), Booth 2026, in Chicago on June 13-15. This premier event is a significant gathering for industry leaders in connected commerce, offering valuable insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the retail landscape. Visitors to CIRRO E-Commerce's booth will be able to learn how the company's reliable, cost-effective small parcel delivery services help address these trends sustainably and efficiently.

RICE is renowned for fostering a collaborative environment where executives from across the retail industry converge to gain knowledge, share expertise, and explore cutting-edge developments that will shape the future of commerce. Setting itself apart from other events, RICE provides a platform for active learning and discovery, creating a dynamic space where industry pioneers can exchange ideas and discover groundbreaking solutions.

At RICE, CIRRO E-Commerce will introduce potential customers and partners to its new brand, which has a strong focus on providing outstanding logistics services with minimal resource consumption. By expediting domestic and cross-border shipments, this brand is already empowering e-commerce businesses in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and beyond.

Vincent D'Amato, Head of Sales at CIRRO E-Commerce N.A.: "Through years of dedicated effort, we have strengthened our infrastructure, refined our domestic and cross-border delivery solutions, and assembled an exceptional team – all geared toward meeting the ever-growing demand for exceptional delivery services. We look forward to welcoming potential customers and partners to our booth 2026 to learn more about these services!"

For further information:

Email:

[email protected]

Website:

www.cirroecommerce.com

About CIRRO E-Commerce:

CIRRO E-Commerce is a small parcel delivery provider built to serve shippers who demand more: more service; more reliability; more pricing options for domestic and cross-border lightweight parcels.

Our dynamic IT platform and strategic partnerships with final-mile carriers across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK, and many other markets enable CIRRO E-Commerce to provide best-in-class delivery services to U.S. online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms.

With CIRRO E-Commerce, all shipments are fully tracked and all international shipments are sent Delivered Duty Paid (DDP), to ensure that consumers always receive the best possible experience.

SOURCE CIRRO E-Commerce