Cirrus Aircraft Launches New Private Pilot Training Program

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Aircraft today announced its new, world-class Private Pilot Program designed to teach anyone to learn how to fly an SR Series Cirrus aircraft and earn their pilot's license. The Private Pilot Program provides an immersive ground school training partnered with a dedicated Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot (CSIP) through a Cirrus Training Center (CTC) to help students complete their Private Pilot License (PPL) in a Cirrus aircraft.

"Learning to fly and earning a pilot's license is what moves the personal aviation industry forward," said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Aircraft. "From day one, our mission has been to grow engagement and participation in personal aviation, and our new Private Pilot Program makes that experience easier and smoother along the way."

The Private Pilot Program includes 11 modules with 40 engaging lessons that take you through the pre-study material, ground instruction lessons, flight instruction videos, performance assessment and quizzes. Captivating by design, the Private Pilot Program is a highly specialized training program offering specific flight training content to learn to fly a Cirrus aircraft alongside a dedicated CTC and CSIP by leveraging study materials designed and written by Cirrus Aircraft's flight training experts.

Cirrus Aircraft is renowned for the innovation and design it has introduced to the personal aviation industry. As the first to include the glass cockpit for workload reduction and the only manufacturer to include the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) as standard equipment on every aircraft, the company continues to lead in its innovative spirit which is reflected in the Private Pilot Program.

Designed and developed by Cirrus Aircraft's pilots and experts, the Private Pilot Program is the industry's first program that focuses on learning to fly an SR Series aircraft. Furthermore, the program breaks down barriers and is unique in that it pairs you with a dedicated Cirrus training partner who will encourage you to complete your PPL.

The Private Pilot Program is now available through Cirrus Aircraft's corporate-owned flight training locations and U.S. Network Partners.

To learn more about the Private Pilot Program, please visit cirrusapproach.com/private-pilot-program.

About Cirrus Aircraft
Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 15 million hours, and 250 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

