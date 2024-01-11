Cirrus Aircraft Redefines Personal Aviation with SR Series G7 Featuring Touchscreen Displays, New Safety Systems, Premium Travel Amenities and Connected Mobile App

The G7 integrates an intuitive touchscreen-controlled flight deck with a comfortable and stylish cabin to create an approachable personal aviation experience. This simplified yet incredibly powerful flight deck reduces pilot workload while offering enhanced situational awareness for both pilot and passenger. Cirrus Aircraft has defined the personal aviation category with both the SR Series and the Vision Jet, and has aligned the flight deck, cabin experience and training programs, including our Private Pilot Program, to provide a clear progression from learning to fly and owning a SR Series aircraft, all the way through piloting your own Vision Jet.

"Our mission is to increase participation in aviation so more people can benefit from the freedom, productivity and joy it provides," said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Aircraft. "We have also developed a comprehensive ecosystem providing global sales, flight training, maintenance and support to ensure our owners have a seamless ownership experience. Our aircraft are truly designed with people in mind and the new SR Series G7 is a testament to that philosophy. Our team and our aircraft provide a clear path to enter and advance within the personal aviation community by learning to fly and eventually transition to the Vision Jet with ease."

Now with nearly 10,000 aircraft delivered, the SR Series product line – TRAC20/22/22T, SR20, SR22, SR22T – continues to lead the high-performance, single-engine piston market with a rich history of industry-first advancements inspiring generations to come.

"Over the years, Cirrus Aircraft has continuously advanced its product lines while ensuring quality, performance and safety are paramount," said Pat Waddick, President of Innovation and Operations of Cirrus Aircraft. "The SR Series G7 adds new avionics and autonomous interfaces coupled with all-new styling and comfort. It is the culmination of seamless collaboration between customer, innovation and operations to develop an aircraft with technological and generational advancements that make flying truly exceptional for all."

The Future of Flying

First delivered in 1999 and now memorialized in the 'We All Fly' exhibition at the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum, the SR20 altered the light aircraft industry with a 10" multi-function display and later added a complete glass flight deck with the very first primary flight display in a small, certified aircraft. These technological advancements revolutionized the industry and helped improve safety while simplifying the way pilots navigate around the world – forever changing the aviation landscape.

Today, the SR Series G7 features Cirrus Perspective Touch+™ by Garmin®, the most advanced flight deck in the industry, and is the first-ever piston aircraft to incorporate dual Garmin Touch Controllers. Perspective Touch+ offers larger, high-resolution displays with expanded systems integration, enabling a more intuitive flight deck experience, reducing pilot workload and increasing situational awareness. The interior creates a refined inflight experience for pilot and passengers, increasing the comfort for every occupant with easy-to-see and understand flight details such as – current position, fuel level, destination arrival time and more.

The Perspective Touch+ flight deck now integrates more systems including:

Larger, high-resolution 12" or optional 14" widescreen displays to streamline tasks.

Garmin Touchscreen Controllers with intuitive icons and a shallow menu structure.

CAS-linked checklists and Checklist Scroll Wheel to easily navigate through checklists.

Taxiway Routing and 3D SafeTaxi to simplify airport ground navigation.

First-Class Cabin Comfort, Technology and Design

Pilot and passenger comfort continue to inspire reimagined interiors. The SR Series G7 reveals the seamless convergence of luxury, comfort and innovation. The reimagined interior embodies auto-inspired features and ergonomics throughout featuring:

New Push Button Start modernizes the G7 aircraft ignition.

Automatic Fuel Selector System makes fuel management even easier by automatically switching between fuel tanks every five gallons.

Redesigned interior panels incorporate dimmable task lights and ambient accent lighting, illuminating the cabin.

Sturdy cup holders, numerous pockets and two center console compartments neatly store belongings for increased organization, seamless cord management and accessibility.

Powered Headset Jacks and Lighted High-Power USB-C outlets are uniquely positioned within easy reach of each occupant to keep you connected during flight.

The 2024 SR Series G7 features a limited-edition aesthetic package as well as five new exterior and premium interior aesthetic options, all of which can be explored in the Cirrus Aircraft Configurator.

Unrivaled Safety

The Cirrus Airframe Parachute System is industry-defining, unique-to-Cirrus and standard equipment on all Cirrus aircraft. Continuously innovating with safety in mind, the company now introduces additional advanced safety systems to the G7:

Stick Shaker for enhanced low-speed situational awareness where pilot and copilot are alerted through a vibration in the yoke to warn of an imminent stall.

Flap Airspeed Protection monitors airspeed to protect from accidentally deploying or retracting flaps when the aircraft is traveling too fast or too slow for flap configuration changes.

Taxiway Routing and 3D SafeTaxi provide increased awareness in the airport environment.

Intelligent Aircraft Connection

Perspective Touch+ enables deeper integration of aircraft systems to increase pilot awareness of aircraft health and adds notable safety features including:

Aircraft Systems Synoptic Pages display a visual blueprint of the health and status of the aircraft systems, including fuel, electrical and ice protection.

Cirrus IQ™ mobile app checks for key aircraft readiness items – maintenance, technical publications, trip achievements, real-time status of fuel and oxygen levels, aircraft location, flight hours and more.

Built for Flight Training

The SR Series G7 continues to raise the bar as the modern flight training aircraft for forward-thinking, world-class flight training institutions. Cirrus Aircraft is proud to partner with Western Michigan University College of Aviation, the first collegiate program to take delivery of the new TRAC20 G7 for advanced student flight training in early 2024.

Whether you are a current pilot or ready to become one, Cirrus Aircraft can guide you every step of the way. https://cirrusaircraft.com/approach/private-pilot-program/

Fly the SR Series G7 today cirrusaircraft.com/aircraft/sr-series.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 17 million hours, and 250 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

SOURCE Cirrus Aircraft