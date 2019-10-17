Cirrus Aircraft Selects Flightdocs for Flight Operations and Maintenance Management Solutions

Flightdocs will support the OEM with the full suite of products and services offered under their flagship product, Flightdocs Enterprise™, including Fd | Operations™, the company's latest integrated module, which aims to streamline key functions including flight scheduling, crew management, flight logs, and interdepartmental communication.

"We are always working to enhance the products and services offered to our customers," said Ravi Dharnidharka, Senior Vice President, Cirrus Services & Business Development. "We chose Flightdocs based on their ability to further enhance the way we support our customers and fleet. Their focus on technology and support is perfectly aligned with our mission to provide a world-class experience throughout the lifetime of ownership."

Fd | Operations™ Launch Partner

Flightdocs launched their new Fd | Operations™ platform in August, following an extensive four-month beta program with 15 flight departments, including Cirrus Aircraft Flight Operations. On September 1, 2019 the system at Cirrus Aircraft went live and is currently managing their day-to-day flight schedule. Over 100 aircraft, 200 pilots and multiple flight simulators are now utilizing the platform.

"We were grateful to have a partner like Cirrus Aircraft as we moved towards the completion of the new platform," said Kent Pickard, Chief Technology Officer at Flightdocs. "With such a high volume of flight activity, aircraft, and crew members, we were able to get extremely valuable feedback from their team. On day one, we knew the platform was able to support operations of any size, and we look forward to working closely with Cirrus Aircraft on future enhancements."

Custom Development Solutions (CDS)

In 2018, Flightdocs spun up a new arm of their Product Development Team, called Flightdocs Custom Development Solutions or CDS. The team is dedicated to delivering software based on the requirements of OEMs and robust 91, 121 and 135 operators.

Cirrus engaged CDS on a contract to develop key features, integrated within Fd | Operations™, that enhanced critical business functions within their operation.

Vision Jet Maintenance Support

As part of the agreement, the OEM will utilize the Flightdocs Enterprise™ Maintenance platform to support all Vision Jet aircraft enrolled in "Jetstream", a comprehensive warranty and ownership program which has seen exceptional success since its inception.

"As the worldwide fleet of Vision Jets continues to grow, we needed a platform that would give us real-time insight into the maintenance status of the entire fleet," said Travis Klumb, Executive Director, Customer Support. "Our customer service and engineering teams are able to utilize the intuitive dashboards and detailed reporting within Flightdocs to better support our customers and enhance the overall ownership experience."

"We're excited to kick off this new partnership with Cirrus" said Greg Heine, President at Flightdocs. "Over the last year we've worked closely with their team to analyze their needs as an organization and execute on delivering an end-to-end solution that can effectively streamline several key processes and provide real-time data on their fleet and business. We're looking forward to collaborating with their team far into the future."

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet, as well as the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) –the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed ten million hours and 170 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has three locations in the United States, located in Duluth, Minnesota, Grand Forks, North Dakota and Knoxville, Tennessee. Find out more at www.cirrusaircraft.com.

About Flightdocs

Flightdocs provides a comprehensive, fully integrated flight department management solution proven to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs, and increase aircraft uptime in a secure, reliable, cloud-based environment. The company's Software as a Service (SaaS) Enterprise platform provides maintenance tracking, flight operations, and inventory management functionality to aircraft owners and operators. Flightdocs customers include Fortune 1000 corporate flight departments, air charters, air medical providers, fractional aircraft operators, government agencies, and regional carriers. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Flightdocs has been serving the aviation industry for over 15 years.

Contact

Mercedes Jorge

Flightdocs

1-239-390-3199

mjorge@flightdocs.com

Flightdocs Media Kit

SOURCE Flightdocs

Related Links

https://www.flightdocs.com

