Cirrus Evolves Brand to Drive Next Era of Personal Aviation

21 Feb, 2024

DULUTH, Minn. and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cirrus unveiled its newly evolved brand identity to reflect its unending quest for innovation. Cirrus created the Personal Aviation category of the general aviation industry with its best-selling aircraft – the SR Series and Vision Jet® – which make aviation more approachable, accessible and personal. As the category leader, Cirrus continues to combine its passion for innovation with its expanding customer ecosystem, bringing Everything in Reach. The updated brand identity signifies Cirrus' continued commitment to growing the aviation industry by reimagining its future and evolving the brand into the next era of Personal Aviation.

"Since 1984, Cirrus' legacy of innovating, transforming and defining the 'Personal Aviation' category has changed the way people experience aviation," said Todd Simmons, President of Customer Experience of Cirrus. "Today, Cirrus has grown to represent more than just the best-selling aircraft in the market. Now, in addition to its state-of-the-art aircraft, Cirrus provides a comprehensive ownership experience for world-class flight training, product services and support, aircraft management, upgrades and accessories, sales, finance, insurance and more. We are excited to usher in the next era of Personal Aviation together."

In 2024, Personal Aviation addresses both the pilot and non-pilot. Cirrus is growing the Personal Aviation category by creating a complete path for people to join the community whether they are exploring flight training, a seasoned pilot, or want to own and operate a Cirrus aircraft with a professional pilot.

"Cirrus continues its legacy of delivering innovative products and services that make aircraft ownership easy and synonymous with premium car ownership," said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus. "The new brand identity honors Cirrus' history while positioning itself for the future where the company will leverage its intelligent aircraft and connected digital ecosystem." 

Cirrus Brand Evolution
The culmination of innovation and digital connectivity has created a robust ownership experience for Cirrus operators. With expanding customer offerings, Cirrus evolved its brand identity to invite more people to engage and participate in Personal Aviation.

Cirrus' visual identity has long demonstrated the company's mission of innovation, quality and safety. Cirrus' visual brand identity represents the next generation of Personal Aviation while paying homage to the company's best-selling aircraft, the industry and the environment it continuously innovates in.

Learn more about Cirrus at cirrusaircraft.com.

About Cirrus
Cirrus is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 17 million hours, and 250 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan.

