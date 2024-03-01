Cirrus Insight Launches Intelligent Customer Scheduling

RALEIGH, N.C., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Insight , a leader in meeting automation software, is proud to announce the launch of its latest scheduling innovation, designed to eliminate the friction customers face when they need to meet with someone. In today's on-demand culture, buyers expect instant results and information; gating them with web forms to wait for emails or callbacks results in lost revenue. Yet, enabling customers to connect to the right staff can be complicated. It requires knowledge of the customer, understanding of staff capabilities, accounting for availability, and often requires distribution logic to ensure staff are evenly utilized.

This latest advancement from Cirrus Insight is game-changing for both buyers and sellers. Smart Scheduler is the first solution to intelligently match customers with staff based on personalization criteria, availability, and utilization. It's set to change how businesses connect with their customers and ensure they are matched with the right people at the right time. Smart Scheduler optimizes resource allocation by leveraging its intelligent matching logic, guaranteeing highly personalized and effective interactions.

"At Cirrus Insight, we believe every customer interaction counts," quotes Phil Dixon, CEO. "Whether it's the customer conversation or the activity data that needs to flow into the CRM, our goal is to improve customer experiences and sales process. We've spoken with hundreds of Cirrus customers across sales, marketing, and operations roles who've helped shape the vision for Smart Scheduler. We designed it to improve a range of customer scheduling problems: digital lead conversion, activating new customers for service, or routing for support intake. We are passionate about helping companies deliver better customer experiences while optimizing their revenue acquisition."

Your Customers are Waiting

The modern consumer expects a seamless and efficient customer experience. By intelligently matching customers with the right resources in real-time, it not only enhances satisfaction but significantly reduces wait times, ensuring that every interaction counts towards building loyalty and driving revenue.

Capabilities:

Matching : Match customer attributes to staff responsibilities to filter, route, and assign.

: Ensure each team member receives an equal flow of new meetings booked. Reconcile Availability: Enable your customers to choose their preferred meeting time while ensuring the assigned staff member is always available.

Smart Scheduler is not just a tool; it's a transformation in how businesses interact with their prospects and customers. By prioritizing efficiency and personalization, it promises to elevate customer satisfaction to new heights and usher in a new era of customer loyalty and business growth.

Join us in revolutionizing customer connections. Discover the Smart Scheduler difference and see how Cirrus Insight works .

About Cirrus Insight

Cirrus Insight is a leader in sales productivity and meeting automation software, helping sales teams close deals faster. With its powerful suite of integrations for Salesforce, Outlook, and Gmail, Cirrus Insight enables sales teams to access customer data from within their email inbox while removing CRM friction. For more information, visit www.cirrusinsight.com/features/smart-scheduler .

