Cirrus Insight Launches Meeting AI: Revolutionizing Sales Prep and Enhancing Client Meetings

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Insight, a leader in meeting automation solutions, announces the launch of Meeting AI, the next innovation level that redefines expectations for client meeting preparation and execution. With Meeting AI, sales representatives can save hours on research and preparation tasks, leading to increased closing rates, improved efficiency of meeting agendas, and streamlined workflows.

Phil Dixon, Cirrus Insight's CEO summarized, "Meeting AI is the first solution to automate the research, aggregation, and delivery of pre-meeting data that professionals need to run high-performing meetings. We've effectively changed the way organizations will replicate and scale top performers."

Traditionally, sales reps and analysts spent hours scouring Google, LinkedIn, Salesforce, client websites, email, CRMs, and other tools to gather crucial information to prepare for meetings. However, research suggests hosts have 10-30 minutes to prep per meeting. Limited prep time is not ideal, leaving reps unprepared and risking a poor client experience.

Cirrus Insight's Meeting AI automates the research, aggregation, and delivery of pre-meeting data, reducing the time needed for preparation. Meeting AI means sales reps now have access to comprehensive insights on companies and contacts ahead of scheduled meetings, empowering them to enter each interaction with more confidence, ready to engage meaningfully with clients.

Dixon explained, "Our shared customer vision for Meeting AI is to ensure proper sales mechanics are in place throughout the sales funnel no matter how meetings get booked. Cirrus Insight is known for its seamless, tightly integrated email and calendar automation capabilities. Threading AI assistance into these workflows is a natural progression that can deliver impressive customer value at the individual and management levels. We are passionate about designing solutions to create better customer experiences and optimize revenue acquisition."

The CEO continued, "Earlier this year, we launched an innovative scheduling automation workflow that enables prospects and customers to qualify themselves and book meetings directly onto sales calendars. Certainly, too many qualified meetings isn't a bad thing for revenue performance, but why stop there? As we collaborate with our 2,000-plus customers, it's clear they see a real need to ease the repetitive workload associated with preparation for sales meetings."

According to Forrester Research, between 57% and 70% of buyers have completed their research before contacting sales. Buyers expectations are high. Yet, according to Forrester Research, 82% of B2B decision-makers perceive sales representatives as unprepared. Meeting AI is designed to create a solid foundation for prep, discovery, and execution at unprecedented speed, leading to enhanced customer engagement.

The benefits of Cirrus Insight's Meeting AI extend beyond time savings. With access to comprehensive pre-meeting data, sales reps can tailor their approach to each client's specific needs and preferences, increasing the likelihood of success. Moreover, by automating the preparation process, Meeting AI reduces the risk of errors and oversights, ensuring that reps present themselves as well-prepared and highly professional.

Meeting AI offers significant benefits for sales teams and organizations as a whole. By enabling reps to conduct more meetings and close more deals in a business day, this breakthrough solution drives revenue growth and enhances the competitiveness of sales organizations.

Discover how Meeting AI by Cirrus Insight is transforming client meetings and driving sales success.

