Cirrus Insight Releases Sync + Email and Calendar No Data Entry Sync for Salesforce

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Insight , a leader in Salesforce email and calendar integration, today announces the launch of Sync +. Sync + enables organizations to customize and enrich customer related sales activity. Your customer-facing teams should spend 100% of their time on revenue-generating activities and tasks while managers and leaders get the reporting they need to make better decisions and prevent pipeline leakage. Cirrus Insight is recognized for the stability, reliability, security, and speed of its Salesforce email & calendar integration with Outlook & Gmail, and is trusted by the who's who of Fortune 1000 companies.

Zero Data Entry Capture Sales Activity Data

"By collaborating with our customers, we've perfected our sync tools over the last 10 years to ensure our product is simple, seamless, highly effective and stable. To support our 3,000+ customers, we've built a seamless onboarding and deployment workflow that can flex to the most basic or highly complex business problem or technical requirement. Sales activity data is a fundamental building block to managing or forecasting revenue growth, which is why we've built the deepest, broadest integration for email, calendar and Salesforce."

- Phil Dixon, CEO at Cirrus Insight

What our 250,000 sales leaders and professionals love most:

Support for All Editions of Salesforce, including Experience Cloud

Elimination of Data Entry for Email, Calendar, and Tasks

Automated Sales Activity Data Enrichment for Advanced Salesforce Reporting

Increased Sales Velocity with Email Templates and Sales Cadences

Deep Salesforce Integration with Outlook & Gmail, Desktop, Web, and Mobile

Booking More Quality Customer Meetings with Calendar Scheduling Automation

Buyer Signals with Email, Link & Web Visitor Tracking

Enterprise Readiness, SSO, SAML, Encryption in Transit, Sensitive Data Masking with Support for Multiple Instances of Mail Servers and Salesforce Orgs

A 5 Star support team that is live and ready to produce effective resolutions

The power of sync plus other powerful features like calendar scheduling, cadences, sidebar, and buyer signals.

The Cirrus Insight platform is built for Salesforce customers and can be located on the Salesforce AppExchange

4.7 Average Rating with 2,474 collective Salesforce Customer Reviews

Start a free 14-day trial - https://www.cirrusinsight.com/

About Cirrus Insight

Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight, a leader in Salesforce integration, is a sales platform for Gmail and Outlook offering an all-in-one platform to eliminate CRM friction and wasted opportunities. As the leader in sales acceleration, Over 3,000 companies use Cirrus Insight to increase sales velocity. Fortune 500 companies use Cirrus Insight for email tracking, email templates, drip campaigns, follow-up reminders, meeting scheduling, attachment tracking, and world-class Salesforce integration.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 4,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Cirrus Insight: https://www.facebook.com/cirrusinsight/

Follow Cirrus Insight on Twitter: @CirrusInsight

For more information visit www.cirrusinsight.com

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Media Contact:

Amy Green

866.469.9961

[email protected]

SOURCE Cirrus Insight