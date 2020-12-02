Cirrus Link Announces Chariot V2 Sparkplug-Aware MQTT Server

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Link today announced the availability of the patent-pending Chariot V2 MQTT Server, the first to market to be Sparkplug-aware for complete MQTT network oversight. Chariot V2 is OASSyS MQTT 3.1.1 compliant, the dominant messaging protocol enabling industrial customers to share IIoT data across the enterprise from OT to IT.

Sparkplug is an open source software specification that improves the interoperability and scalability of IIoT solutions by defining a topic namespace, payload definition and state management for real-time, mission-critical applications. Coupling MQTT with Sparkplug allows for complete digital transformation, interoperability and 100 percent data self-discovery.

"Chariot V2 is the only MQTT Server that understands the Sparkplug structure and can add additional features to create a rich MQTT ecosystem with system insight and overview," said Arlen Nipper, President and CTO of Cirrus Link and co-inventor of MQTT. "Sparkplug is essential in the evolution of IIoT, providing MQTT clients with a framework to integrate data. Chariot V2 enables this technology by receiving all messages from clients and routing them to the appropriate destination client."

The Chariot V2 MQTT Server runs as a Java application on-premise or in the cloud for high availability applications. It can be used as an MQTT server or broker in any SCADA system. The server runs on Java so it can be transported across any platform and includes an updated user interface and web-based administration. Security is handled with TLS, username/password authentication, and Access Control Lists (ACLs) user authentication.

Early in 2021, Chariot V2 will automatically roll out the following features with any license:

Detect and report duplicate Sparkplug and edge node ID collisions across multiple MQTT clients

Store Sparkplug metric properties within the MQTT Server Server so it can be queried

Track and report Sparkplug-specific data flowing through the MQTT Server

Track and report all online/offline edge nodes and primary host applications

Track and report edge nodes that are going offline often

Perform compression sampling to see if it is a good idea or not

Track edge nodes that are not subscribing and possibly should be on the primary host ID

Track long keep-alive timeout configurations and potential misconfigurations of MQTT LWT

Configure ACL based on Sparkplug topic tokens.

Chariot V2 is a backward-compatible OASIS 3.1.1 update to the original Chariot server and is also a functional replacement for the MQTT Distributor Module for larger-scale deployments where the Inductive Automation Ignition Platform is being used. Chariot V2 comes with a two-hour re-settable trial period so customers can download and experiment for free. To purchase a license for unlimited MQTT clients and users, contact [email protected].

For more information, visit https://www.cirrus-link.com/mqtt-broker-iiot-mqtt-servers/.

About Cirrus Link

Cirrus Link puts business data to work - faster and smarter. With over 30 years of SCADA and Telemetry experience and now moving into Industrial IoT and the Digital Transformation, Cirrus Link leadership understands the technology necessary to enable and effectively manage data assets for real-time controls and industrial applications. Cirrus Link solutions expose data to more applications and across the enterprise based on the efficient, open-standard MQTT protocol co-created by CTO Arlen Nipper. With Cirrus Link technology, customers enable on-time, real-time access to critical business information for smarter decision making.

