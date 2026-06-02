CirrusDx Now Offers Susceptibility Testing for Blujepa® (gepotidacin), a Recently Approved Antibiotic for Urinary Tract Infections

New capability gives clinicians the data they need to evaluate gepotidacin as a treatment option for patients with uncomplicated UTIs.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusDx, Inc. (CirrusDx), an infectious disease laboratory and diagnostics company, today announced it now offers antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) for gepotidacin (Blujepa®), GSK's recently approved oral antibiotic for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs). Susceptibility testing identifies whether the bacteria causing a patient's infection will respond to a given antibiotic, information that can help clinicians decide whether gepotidacin is appropriate before prescribing it.

Gepotidacin is among the first new classes of oral antibiotics approved for uUTIs in decades. It works through a mechanism of action different from most existing antibiotics, which may make it a useful treatment option when antibiotic resistance limits standard treatment choices. As clinicians begin incorporating gepotidacin into practice, patient-specific susceptibility data can support more informed prescribing decisions.

"Diagnostic testing should keep pace with the treatment options clinicians actually have available," said Kyle Armantrout, Chief Executive Officer of CirrusDx. "Adding gepotidacin susceptibility testing to our panel means providers no longer have to make prescribing decisions for this antibiotic without supporting data. It's a meaningful gap we are glad to close for providers navigating resistance challenges and for the patients depending on effective treatment."

CirrusDx continuously develops novel testing methods and evaluates newly approved antimicrobials for use in routine testing. Clinicians interested in gepotidacin susceptibility testing or information on CirrusDx's broader infectious disease testing capabilities can contact [email protected] or visit www.cirrusdx.com.

SOURCE CirrusDx, Inc.