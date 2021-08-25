CirrusLabs Appears on the Inc. 5000 for Fourth Year in a Row

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that CirrusLabs is No. 3,595 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the company's fourth year on the Inc. 5000 list, following 2020, 2019 and 2018.

"Through our core capabilities of Azure, Atlassian and Agility, we have enabled customer results through co-creation. We thank our customers and team for the trust they have placed in our company." - Zia Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of CirrusLabs.

CirrusLabs' growth can be attributed to becoming a world-class provider of Azure, Atlassian and Agile practices. The company has established delivery practices that have enabled rapid project delivery for its customers using advanced agile and software delivery practices. Its partner ecosystem includes Microsoft Azure, AWS, IBM Cloud, GCP, Tricentis, SAP and Software AG.

"We are thrilled that our expertise in delivering enterprise Cloud, DevOps and ALM capabilities is meeting our customers demands for compliance, security and regulatory needs and we have become trusted partners for our customers. Our team has demonstrated relentless focus on customer intimacy and delivered on our customers' needs as the pandemic shifted business priorities." - Naeem Hussain, Chief Operating Officer of CirrusLabs.

CirrusLabs has expanded its educational resources with a brand-new podcast. "Agile Chat" is hosted by CirrusLabs' Head of Agility, Brandon Call, and Director of Agile Coaching, Johnny Gholson. Episodes are launched every Wednesday covering real-world agility topics. You can watch or download the episodes at cirruslabs.io/agile-chat-podcast. With focused capabilities, regional expansions, new podcasts and a growing partner ecosystem, CirrusLabs is on track to completely revamp how companies and people maximize their impact through innovation and value.

About CirrusLabs

CirrusLabs is a full-service digital transformation provider with offices in Georgia, Virginia, Canada, and India. We provide services designed to enable Digital Transformation. Our clients include start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

