CirrusMD Announces Expansion of Physician-Guided Care for Diabetes and Hypertension with Omada Health's Virtual Cardiometabolic Clinic

DENVER AND SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the fastest growing provider of on-demand telemedicine, today announced expansion of its Integrated Virtual Primary Care services to deliver evidence-based care plans that support patients managing hypertension and diabetes through Omada Health's Virtual Cardiometabolic Clinic. These new physician-guided care plans enable Omada's coaches and educators to provide safe, effective and proven care to patients managing these chronic conditions, which are among the most common and costly health issues in the United States.

Rising Clinical Needs

As the incidence of these conditions increases, so do associated costs and risks for patients, health plans and employers.

The American Diabetes Association estimates that more than 34.2 million people have diabetes, approximately 10.5 percent of the U.S. population 1 . Associated costs of medical care continue to increase as well, with an estimated $237 billion in annual direct medical costs of diabetes.

. Associated costs of medical care continue to increase as well, with an estimated in annual direct medical costs of diabetes. Nearly half of the adults in the U.S. are experiencing hypertension, with only 24 percent of patients considered to have the condition under control. Hypertension often requires ongoing physician-directed care, with related average annual costs estimated at $131 billion 2 .

. An even higher rate of diabetes and hypertension occur in traditionally underserved and rural communities3, where there is less access to patient education, fewer brick and mortar providers, and limited access to broadband needed to conduct virtual video visits.

Completing the Patient Journey

CirrusMD business partner, Omada Health recently announced the launch of its virtual cardiometabolic clinic, which features multidisciplinary teams that include physicians, health coaches, and educators working together to improve patient management of conditions and overall health. By teaming with CirrusMD, Omada can now leverage board-certified physicians to deliver physician-guided care plans to patients needing additional direction and support, medication adjustments, or other follow-up care.

CirrusMD delivers Integrated Virtual Primary Care, which provides immediate access to live, licensed physicians in all 50 states. CirrusMD doctors provide a wide spectrum of care, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. "We keep the patient at the center of everything we do," said Dr. Donna Baldwin, DO, Chief Quality Officer and Medical Director at CirrusMD. "Integrated care means that wherever the patient is, whatever they need help with, a CirrusMD physician can provide medication adjustments, prescriptions, lab ordering and managing results. Today, we're partnering with patients, organizations like Omada Health, and in person primary care physicians to help steer the patient journey toward better health."

"Omada's integration of CirrusMD's services makes it seamless and simple for a patient to receive guidance from live, licensed physicians," said Sean Duffy, co-founder and CEO, Omada Health. "When we created Omada Health, we set goals of helping members manage their overall health and improve their quality of life. With CirrusMD, we can help ensure that patients have physician-guided care plans that address two of the most common chronic conditions, which when well-managed, help people live healthier lives."

References

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients connect with a licensed physician and conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience.

CirrusMD's integrated primary care is delivered by multi-specialty physicians who treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employer benefits programs, benefits consultants, health insurers, and reseller partners. CirrusMD's flexible platform even enables employers to provide on-demand telehealth to their full and part-time workers — even to uninsured workers — to help ensure all employees receive care whenever it's needed most. Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care: cirrusmd.com

About Omada Health

Omada Health combines the latest clinical protocols with breakthrough behavior science to make it possible for people with chronic conditions to achieve long-term improvements in their health. Working with over 1,500 customers – including Fortune 500 and small- and medium-sized employers, health plans, and health systems – the company delivers personalized interventions for diabetes and diabetes prevention, hypertension, musculoskeletal issues and behavioral health. Omada Health's digital care programs are clinically supported and evidence-based, and their results have been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals. Omada builds programs that employees don't just try, but stick with – resulting in reduced healthcare costs that deliver long term changes in health behavior and increased ROI.

