CirrusMD Announces New Executive Team Hires To Accelerate Provider Network and Product Development Growth

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD , a chat-first virtual care solution, today announced the appointment of Justin Chang, MD, as vice president of the CirrusMD Provider Network and Julie Kopp as vice president of product. Both executives bring over 20 years of experience and will support the company through its next phase of platform growth as well as fuel accelerated adoption of the on-demand patient care experience.

"Justin and Julie join us at a pivotal time and will help drive our efforts to bring seamless, chat-based virtual care to more people," said Scott Johnson, president and chief operating officer of CirrusMD. "With over 20 years of experience as a practicing physician and health system executive, Justin is the optimal leader for expanding our provider network capabilities. Coupled with Julie's diverse perspectives and extensive product experience across industries, we'll continue to bring our customers transformative offerings that enhance patient care and prioritize patient satisfaction."

In his new role, Chang will lead the CirrusMD Provider Network, a nationwide network of physicians that provide expert care to CirrusMD patients, helping evolve CirrusMD's provider care delivery and real-time communication capabilities beyond the singular, transaction-based model often seen in legacy telehealth space. Prior to joining CirrusMD, Chang spent nearly 5 years as a vice president at Kaiser Permanente Colorado where he served in various quality, innovation and care delivery executive roles.

"I was drawn to CirrusMD not only because of the experience the platform provides for patients but also because of the satisfaction it brings physicians when they realize they can use their experience and skills to solve real healthcare problems via text," said Justin Chang, MD. "For patients, CirrusMD brings a 'wow' experience to healthcare. For many physicians, it brings joy back to work."

In her role as vice president of product, Kopp will be responsible for continuing to evolve CirrusMD's patient-centered experience and drive forward the company's "human-first" AI strategy. She will lead the team in removing patient care barriers through thoughtful, experience-focused product design. Kopp has over 20 years of product and product delivery experience across industries, including healthcare, telecom, oil and gas and cybersecurity.

"Healthcare delivery is changing and CirrusMD is one of the forces driving this transformation by providing patients with unlimited, on-demand access to personalized, human-guided care in seconds," said Julie Kopp. "I'm excited to be here because I love the company's mission and vision - finding innovative ways to enable seamless, high-quality care access for all is something we should strive for across healthcare."

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD's chat-first care access solution helps payers and employers (including 5 of the nation's 9 largest payer and integrated delivery networks) enable on-demand, barrier-free connection between patients and a dedicated network of care providers. CirrusMD's asynchronous approach enables ongoing communication with board-certified physicians across 50 states from mobile or web through a simple app, all with no upfront costs, no appointments and no limits to the length of conversation. Designed to deliver an unparalleled user experience, the CirrusMD platform drives average member utilization rates that nearly triple telehealth industry averages, and claims-based ROI of up to 4:1.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, CirrusMD is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Andy Altorfer and co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Blake McKinney, M.D.

