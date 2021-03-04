CirrusMD Continues Expansion of VA Health Chat to Improve Care Delivery for More Veterans Across the U.S.

DENVER, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD , the fastest-growing provider of on-demand virtual care services, today announced continued expansion with the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) through its agreement with Iron Bow Technologies, a subcontractor to the VA. This expansion will continue to improve care access and delivery for millions of Veterans throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Through the national partnership, CirrusMD and the VA will expand availability of VA Health Chat, a technology platform that connects Veterans to a full range of virtual care services. Currently, this service is available to Veterans within the Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISNs) below:

VISN 23: Minnesota , Iowa , Nebraska , North and South Dakota and a portion of Wisconsin

, , , North and and a portion of VISN 8: Florida , southern Georgia and select locations in the U.S. Caribbean

, southern and select locations in the U.S. VISN 4: Delaware , portions of Pennsylvania and West Virginia

Additional VISNs and VA sites will be added in the coming months.

VA Health Chat is a web and mobile platform that provides Veterans with seamless virtual care. Using the convenience of text messaging, Veterans are connected directly to a VA healthcare team member for clinical and non-clinical services to ask questions, receive medical care and advice, refill prescriptions, or schedule appointments from any web-enabled device, without having to travel to a VA facility. Services vary by location and are staffed by VA healthcare professionals including:

Schedulers

Non-clinical/admin representatives

Nurses

Pharmacists

Physicians

The VA Health Chat platform provides Veterans with nearly immediate access during VA operating hours through the convenience of text messaging. The text-first design provides a continuous conversation format that allows Veterans to control the flow of the conversation, accessing care when and where they need it.

"As a Veteran-founded company, CirrusMD is proud to support the VA Health Chat platform, which is helping to enable easy access to an entire network of care services available to Veterans," said Blake McKinney, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer at CirrusMD. " As a Veteran — and co-founder of CirrusMD — I'm honored we can help enable greater access to VA Health Chat for a growing number of Veterans."

CirrusMD's proven platform enables faster and easier access to care, supporting safe and secure conversations between Veterans and their healthcare team, with guidance throughout the care experience.

Veterans should visit https://www.mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat to see if their healthcare facility is participating in VA Health Chat. Only Veterans who use these facilities are eligible to use VA Health Chat. Veterans should check this website regularly, as other VA healthcare facilities will be added in the coming weeks and months.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients reach a live, licensed physician via our text-based (or web) app, then conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. Available 24/7/365, CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered via multispeciality, board-certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employers and health plans.

Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care: cirrusmd.com

