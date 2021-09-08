CirrusMD Extends Partnership with Texas Health Aetna

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the fastest growing provider of on-demand telemedicine, today announced a 3-year extension with Texas Health Aetna (THA). Through CirrusMD, THA members will have access to Anytime-MD, a virtual care solution that addresses the need for real-time, easily accessible care. Anytime-MD provides a telehealth option to diagnose and treat non-emergency visits helping members reduce wait times and costs of care in comparison to visiting an emergency room or urgent care facility.

THA serves members in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, with a focus on innovation and commitment to providing high-quality access to care. Through its partnership with CirrusMD, THA provides on-demand access to providers, covering member needs ranging from primary care, chronic condition management and mental health. As a result, members experience reduced time away from work and family due to immediate, 24/7 access to care, living up to the name, Anytime-MD.

Since the beginning of the partnership in 2017, thousands of THA members have used the Anytime-MD app for on-demand primary care, saving THA and its members an average of $398 per encounter while driving positive health outcomes and effective care coordination. Ongoing results of Anytime-MD include:

20.3 percent annual utilization

97 percent patient satisfaction

80 Net Promoter Score

78 percent on-platform resolution

"We set our sights on delivering the best, most efficient, and highest quality care for our members," said Dr. Del Doyle, CMO, Texas Health Aetna. "A key component of this goal is expanding our virtual primary care capabilities, and CirrusMD is helping us do exactly that. Working together, we drive better health and wellness outcomes for our members. We're pleased to continue our partnership with CirrusMD to deliver Anytime-MD, and know this service helps meet our members' needs for care and convenience."

"We are honored by our ongoing relationship with Texas Health Aetna," said Andrew Altorfer, co-founder and CEO, CirrusMD. "As one of our first clients, they've continually helped shape our offering to ensure we deliver the services that health plans, employers and most importantly — patients — really need for optimal care, cost and quality. We see accessibility as key to success and will continue to expand our capabilities to be sure the most valued services are delivered in the most effective way."

With no wait times, no appointments, and $0 to low cost plan options, the Anytime-MD app and CirrusMD providers create an accessible, convenient, and economical option for care within THA's optimized health network.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients connect with a licensed physician and conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. It's true health on demand; easy and effortless, with no appointments needed.

CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered via multi-specialty, board-certified clinicians able to treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to nearly 10 million users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employer benefits programs, employee health and benefits brokerages, health insurance plans, and reseller partners. A growing number of employers are providing CirrusMD to their full- and part-time workers, even to uninsured workers, to help ensure all employees can receive care whenever it's needed most. Learn how CirrusMD is transforming telehealth: cirrusmd.com

About Texas Health Aetna

Texas Health Aetna combines the strengths of traditional health care plans and health systems to create a truly integrated solution that's simple to navigate and puts the member's experience first. The local health plan is committed to providing access to affordable, high-quality health care services and delivering customized member experiences throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Texas Health Aetna is an affiliate of Texas Health Resources and of Aetna Life Insurance Company and its affiliates (Aetna). For more information, go to texashealthaetna.com.

SOURCE CirrusMD

