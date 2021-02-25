CirrusMD Provider Network Earns NCQA Accreditation in Credentialing

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD , the fastest-growing provider of on-demand virtual care, today announced that its CirrusMD Provider Network (CMDPN) has received a 3-year Accreditation in Credentialing by NCQA , a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality.

NCQA Credentialing Accreditation is a comprehensive program that evaluates the operations of organizations, providing full-scope credentialing services, which include verifying practitioner credentials, designating credentialing-committee review of practitioners and monitoring practitioner sanctions.

Based on this accreditation, health plans working with CirrusMD can now delegate all credentialing functions to the CMDPN, in turn streamlining the process of delivering virtual care services to health plan members in all 50 states.

"Achieving NCQA Credentialing Accreditation demonstrates that the CirrusMD Provider Network has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct credentialing in accordance with the strictest quality standards," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA.

To deliver the best experience for patients, providers, and CirrusMD customers — including health plans and employer groups — CMDPN has implemented continuous quality programs covering many aspects of virtual care services. CMDPN works to:

Ensure the highest quality of care, with ongoing clinical updates and monitoring

Provide oversight from a quality committee that sets goals and standards for care

Provide ongoing direction and monitoring via a dedicated Chief Quality Officer

Continually conduct peer-to-peer case reviews to assure individual physician quality of care

"Quality standards in telemedicine have never been more important, as more patients rely on virtual care to meet an expanding range of clinical and behavioral needs," said Donna Baldwin, DO, Chief Quality Officer and Specialty Medical Director at CirrusMD. "The CirrusMD Provider Network Quality Program ensures that our providers deliver the highest quality patient care. The program is consistent with CMDPN credentialing processes, and meets requirements and best practices set by our Quality Committee."

The CMDPN Credentialing Committee is responsible for credentialing all CMDPN providers and is composed of the Vice President of CMDPN, Chief Quality Officer, and CMDPN providers representing all board specialties reviewed by the committee.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients reach a live, licensed physician via our text-based (or web) app, then conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience. Available 24/7/365, CirrusMD's integrated care is delivered via multispeciality, board certified doctors who can treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. Now covering all 50 states, CirrusMD is available to nearly10 million users and exclusively offered through employers and health plans.

Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual care: cirrusmd.com

