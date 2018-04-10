CirrusMD to Present at the 2018 American Telemedicine Association's Annual Conference

CirrusMD will be exhibiting in the main exhibit hall, booth #1111, where attendees can learn more about how chat provides greater continuity of care, achieves member loyalty/retention, and is used as a differentiator for acquisition—translating to increased patient loyalty and reduced costs.

Chat is becoming a must-have access point in health care, and CirrusMD is the leading chat-focused telemedicine vendor. Chat-based care delivery will be represented in at least four sessions at ATA18, discussing the effective use of asynchronous chat in health systems and health plans that cover millions of lives around the United States.

Tuesday, May 1 | 12:15-12:30pm | ePoster Session

Blake McKinney , MD – Chief Medical Officer, CirrusMD

Chat with a Doctor | Asynchronous Telemedicine to Engage Hard to Reach Health Plan Members





Presenter: Wellesley Chapman , MD - Medical Director, Innovation and Business Development, Kaiser Permanente Washington

Finding Balance: Innovation. Technology. Engagement.





Patrick Courneya , MD - EVP & CMO, Kaiser Permanente and Genevieve Caruncho-Simpson - COO, Texas Health Aetna

The Value of Virtual Care: What telehealth innovations mean the most to payers?





Matt Muller , MD - Safety and Quality Officer, Acute Care Transitions

A Safer Transition from the ER using Asynchronous Virtual Care

"We're thrilled that our partners and clients are able to share their great outcomes and enthusiasm for our platform at this year's ATA Conference," said Andy Altorfer, CEO, CirrusMD. "This conference provides a hands-on opportunity to showcase the role telehealth plays in advancing medicine."

