CirrusMD to Present at the 2018 American Telemedicine Association's Annual Conference

DENVER, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD, the leading Virtual Care Platform™ company, announced today it will have an extraordinary presence at the American Telemedicine Association's Annual Conference, ATA18. This conference will be held April 29–May 1, 2018 in Chicago.
There will be many great opportunities for attendees to learn about the impact of the CirrusMD Virtual Care Platform and how chat is engaging patients like never before.
CirrusMD will be exhibiting in the main exhibit hall, booth #1111, where attendees can learn more about how chat provides greater continuity of care, achieves member loyalty/retention, and is used as a differentiator for acquisition—translating to increased patient loyalty and reduced costs.
Chat is becoming a must-have access point in health care, and CirrusMD is the leading chat-focused telemedicine vendor. Chat-based care delivery will be represented in at least four sessions at ATA18, discussing the effective use of asynchronous chat in health systems and health plans that cover millions of lives around the United States.
- Tuesday, May 1 | 12:15-12:30pm | ePoster Session
Blake McKinney, MD – Chief Medical Officer, CirrusMD
Chat with a Doctor | Asynchronous Telemedicine to Engage Hard to Reach Health Plan Members
- Tuesday, May 1 | 12:45-1:45pm | General Speaking Session
Presenter: Wellesley Chapman, MD - Medical Director, Innovation and Business Development, Kaiser Permanente Washington
Finding Balance: Innovation. Technology. Engagement.
- Tuesday, May 1 | 3:15-4:15pm | Main Stage Panel Session
Patrick Courneya, MD - EVP & CMO, Kaiser Permanente and Genevieve Caruncho-Simpson - COO, Texas Health Aetna
The Value of Virtual Care: What telehealth innovations mean the most to payers?
- Tuesday, May 1 | 3:15-4:15pm | General Speaking Session
Matt Muller, MD - Safety and Quality Officer, Acute Care Transitions
A Safer Transition from the ER using Asynchronous Virtual Care
"We're thrilled that our partners and clients are able to share their great outcomes and enthusiasm for our platform at this year's ATA Conference," said Andy Altorfer, CEO, CirrusMD. "This conference provides a hands-on opportunity to showcase the role telehealth plays in advancing medicine."
About CirrusMD
CirrusMD is the nation's leading Virtual Care Platform™ empowering efficient and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers.
CirrusMD also allows healthcare consumers to access local physicians any time they have a health concern without having to leave home. We believe efficient communication is what ultimately leads to better patient outcomes. When patients talk to local providers in real time, care improves. And we think it's high time a Virtual Care Platform made delivering the right care at the right time as convenient and cost-effective as possible.
At CirrusMD, better health gets a head start.
