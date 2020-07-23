CIRTE Launches Virtual, Six-Week Violence Interruption Program In Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Innovation Research and Transformation in Education is excited to report on its virtual Public Safety Academy. Created with the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program, the PSA trained 25 youth, residing in high crime police service areas, on public service careers.

The outcome of the PSA is to equip youth with skills to seek alternatives to violence and crime. The experiences through the academy are designed to help attendees (1) identify and apply strategies to overcome trauma; (2) unpack frameworks for effective civic engagement activities; (3) identify sound financial literacy habits; and (4) learn resiliency through mentoring. Participants worked with peers to develop civic engagement projects that will be carried out the week of July 27 – 31, 2020. These projects were designed to combat challenges they identified in their community including Gun Violence and persistent unemployment rates. Attendees also beamed with excitement from the lessons they acquired in the financial literacy segment of the program. Each participant was given $100 to start their personal investment portfolios.

The CIRTE's CEO, Cedric Thompson, shared, "this opportunity is beneficial for the community as a whole and it answers the city's call to create the next generation of civic-minded leaders." The CIRTE designed the program when the D.C. Department of Employment Services requested proposals for the six-week work experience that help prepare DC youth, ages 18-24, with becoming the front-line leaders within their high-crime PSA communities.

Further, Thompson shared, "the timing for this kind of program is paramount as we experience the civil rights of many being challenged across this nation. Currently, youth groups are centering themselves in the movements to combat police brutality; calling for increased support services within communities by realigning city budgets and bringing fresh perspectives that could lead to equitable policy and legislation." The CIRTE plans to continue to work with organizations to solidify ongoing support for innovative and transformative youth development opportunities in this city and nation.

Though CIRTE is the creator of the program, several other organizations have assisted greatly. These organizations include: Hope Work Youth Healing Team of Camden, NJ, who provided peer-to-peer trauma training. Transition Walkers who provided weekly mentoring and mindfulness training and coaching on the development of civic engagement projects and Carolina Canyon Corporation who provided culturally responsive financial literacy.

SOURCE Center for Innovation, Research, and Transformation in Education