Cirtronics Participates as Finalist in Social Responsibility Competition

MILFORD, N.H., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirtronics, an experienced, quality-sensitive contract manufacturer located in the Greater Boston Area, was a finalist in the Just One Thing (JOT) competition sponsored by New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility (NHBSR). The annual event showcases one thing NH companies do to positively impact the community and/or environment.

Cirtronics JOT submission focused on how to be impactful partners with the non-profit community while balancing service to its "Six We Serve" philosophy. The six entities Cirtronics is committed to serving are customers, suppliers, the corporation, the environment, community, and employee owners.

Dave Patterson, CEO and President, "Every employee at Cirtronics is an owner of the company, and is dedicated to serving the six. Having a culture of service and ownership benefits our customers because everyone is vested in our mutual success."

Meagan Burger, employee owner and co-presenter at the competition remarked, "It's an honor to participate as a finalist in JOT. Our culture of service is a commitment each member of the Cirtronics team practices every day." Burger continues, "Small things really do make a big difference. We hope our story inspires other companies to explore what small things they can do to make a positive impact on their community or environment."

Cirtronics, located in Southern New Hampshire, offers expertise and experience manufacturing complex and quality-sensitive products for markets such as robotics, medical technology, security, defense, and other industrial applications. Cirtronics' fully integrated and responsive manufacturing and logistics services are tailored to the needs of each customer. This is Precision Engagement®. Cirtronics is ISO 9100 and ISO 13485 Certified, FDA and ITAR Registered, and a Woman-Owned Small Business. To learn more about Cirtronics, visit www.cirtronics.com.

Media Contact: Stephanie Gronvall, sgronvall@cirtronics.com

SOURCE Cirtronics

Related Links

http://www.cirtronics.com

