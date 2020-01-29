CIS Global Celebrates Grand Opening of New PDU Manufacturing Facility in Bangalore, India

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CIS Global celebrates the official Grand Opening of their newest Power Distribution Unit manufacturing facility in Bangalore, India. The new factory is the second for CIS Global; the first is located in Wuxi, China.

CIS Global celebrates the official Grand Opening of their newest Power Distribution Unit manufacturing facility in Bangalore, India.

"Celebrating the grand opening of our newest state-of-the-art factory is invigorating," said Shubhayu Chakraborty, Chief Operating Officer at CIS Global, "Especially at this time: during our company's 65th Anniversary year. Our presence in the PDU market has been strong for years, and now that we have the capability for additional manufacturing capacity, I am confident in our 2020 growth."

The factory in Bangalore employs more than 50 CIS Global associates, with a capacity to manufacture 50,000 PDUs annually in the 25,000 square foot facility. The space features cutting edge automation and precision engineering, with two automated assembly lines, injection-molding capabilities, and advanced applications engineering test lab.

CIS Global's grand opening in Bangalore comes just 4 months after the EN2.0 line of PDUs were released to market. "Our brand new, company-owned factory is equipped with automated technology to guarantee the highest quality with fast lead time," said Mike Jansma, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at CIS Global.

To learn more about CIS Global or Enlogic's EN2.0 series of PDUs, go to www.enlogic.com.

About CIS Global and Enlogic: Founded in 1955, CIS Global specializes in electro-mechanical products and solutions for the data center market. Today, it is the leading global design manufacturer of IT server rails and the fastest growing design manufacturer of private label and CIS Global's own Enlogic branded power distribution product line. With more than 2 million PDUs manufactured to date, CIS Global's products are providing advanced power distribution in data centers throughout the world.

For more information, press only:

Jennifer Greffet

636-821-5256

jgreffet@cisww.com

For more information on the CIS Global and Enlogic, a Division of CIS Global:

www.cisww.com

www.enlogic.com

Related Files

EN2.0-PDU-Enlogic-Brochure.pdf

Related Images

cis-global-celebrates-grand.jpg

CIS Global Celebrates Grand Opening of New PDU Manufacturing Facility in Bangalore, India

CIS Global celebrates the official Grand Opening of their newest Power Distribution Unit manufacturing facility in Bangalore, India.

Related Links

Power Distribution Units

Inline Energy Meters

SOURCE CIS Global