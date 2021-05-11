CIS Mobile Announces altOS on 5G Smartphones

ASHBURN, Va., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Mobile, a mobile security leader, today announces the availability of altOS on Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones. By combining the latest 5G-enabled Pixel hardware and our altOS secure mobility platform, government customers can protect their missions while using the latest high-performance, low-cost smartphones.

CIS Mobile's altOS is a security-enhanced Android operating system designed with the security, privacy, and control capabilities needed for sensitive government use cases. It is used by multiple government intelligence and defense agencies around the world.

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are the first altOS devices to support 5G technology, which is set to power the next wave of mobile connectivity and smart devices. 5G networks provide unrivaled speeds and richer security to devices on the network, accelerating services while securing data.

"5G networks enable powerful new applications and services to be delivered quickly and reliably to our government customers. CIS Mobile's new release on 5G phones combines the enhanced security controls and capabilities of the altOS platform with the latest high speed communications networks," said Bill Anderson, President of CIS Mobile

altOS on 5G smartphones is available today to new and existing customers and partners, and will be rolled out to existing deployments in the coming weeks. CIS Mobile installs altOS in our secure facilities to ensure a hardware-backed root of trust for the whole platform.

About CIS Mobile

CIS Mobile is a subsidiary of CIS Secure, an industry leader and global provider for designing and manufacturing secure communications and computing solutions for Governments and Enterprises. With headquarters in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, the company operates a state-of-the-art 65,000 square foot NSA certified TEMPEST manufacturing and testing facility.

CIS Mobile has a mission to address Government needs for a modern, convenient, and secure mobility platform.

For additional information, visit our website: https://cismobile.com/.

CIS Mobile Media Contact:

Jonas Greene

+1 (703) 996-0500

[email protected]

SOURCE CIS Mobile

Related Links

https://cismobile.com

