CIS President & CEO to Testify at Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Hearing at 10:00 A.M. (ET) March 7, 2019

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John M. Gilligan, President and CEO of CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.), will testify at a Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing to examine the causes and scope of private sector data breaches that expose the most sensitive information of millions of Americans at 10:00 A.M. (ET) on March 7, 2019 in Washington, DC in Room 106 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Gilligan will testify during the second panel of the hearing, which will include witnesses from government agencies who will focus on policies Congress could consider in order to help prevent future cyberattacks and data breaches. Gilligan is slated to identify general trends and root causes of recent cyber-attacks, and explain how the CIS Controls™ can help private—and public—sector organizations implement effective cyber defense.

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Tom Carper (D-Del.), the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will lead the hearing. A livestream of the hearing will be available here: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/hearings/examining-private-sector-data-breaches

About CIS

CIS (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is a forward-thinking, non-profit entity that harnesses the power of a global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. The CIS Controls™ and CIS Benchmarks™ are the global standard and recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data against the most pervasive attacks. Both are available for free download at www.CISecurity.org. These proven guidelines are continuously refined and verified by a volunteer, global community of experienced IT professionals. Our CIS Hardened Images™ are virtual machine emulations preconfigured to provide secure, on-demand, and scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to both the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the go-to resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center™ (EI-ISAC®), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. State, Local and Territorial elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

