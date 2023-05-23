CIS Secure Adds Key Leadership to the Secure Mobile Group

ASHBURN, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, a leading provider of mission-driven secure solutions and services, is excited to announce the addition of two strategic hires to support the growth of our Secure Mobile platform.

Kimberly DeLeon joins CIS Secure's mobile team as Senior Director, Program Delivery & Customer Success. Kim is a seasoned business and technical leader with more than 20 years of experience supporting the DoD/IC communities. Her experience at every level of technical program delivery, software development, customer support and client engagement make her the ideal person to ensure our customers get the best support and experience. Her primary responsibilities will be to develop programs and processes that enable CIS Secure's mobile solutions to support worldwide customer missions.

James Poole joins CIS Secure's mobile team as Senior Director, Mobile Programs & Alliances. For more than 20 years, James has been involved in the Federal IT industry supporting key customers and industry leaders. Most recently, James led Panasonic's Federal sales efforts, supporting both end-users and business partners. James will primarily be engaging our secure mobile customers, OEM's, technology partners and other strategic business resources. His responsibilities will include the broadening of CIS Secure's mobile solutions across OEM and strategic technology partnerships.



"We're excited to have these experienced and highly respected industry professionals join CIS Secure's mobile team," noted Chris Chroniger, Vice President for Mobile Solutions. "James' extensive history with mission-based end-users, skilled technology partners and global OEMs make him a real asset to our growing secure mobile platform while Kim's leadership in technology program implementation will ensure optimal onboarding and successful customer engagements."

If you'd like to join a group of mission-driven experts, please check out our job openings at https://cissecure.com/search-openings/.

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is a leading integrator of secure solutions and services that protect contested communications within the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. CIS Secure pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create compelling and secure collaboration solutions, integrate them with existing technologies, customize them to meet exacting requirements and, ultimately, manage the protection our nation's assets. CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 and NSA Certified TEMPEST manufacturer and test facility for secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions. Additional information is available at https://www.cissecure.com/.

SOURCE CIS Secure Computing, Inc.