CIS Secure Announces Award to Deliver IC Badging Program Services

ASHBURN, Va., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, a leading provider of mission-driven secure solutions and services, is pleased to announce that Intrepid Solutions, a CIS Secure company, has been awarded a multi-year, full and open contract to provide a Lenel OnGuard Enterprise solution and integration services, which will include an Access Control System (ACS) connected to the Intelligence Community (IC) Badge System (ICBS), a compatible Intrusion Detection System (IDS) and Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV).

"We are extremely honored and excited to expand our support for this longstanding customer. This was a multi-year capture effort with a very intricate proposal," said Ryan Hebert, President of CIS Secure Services. "A big thanks to our fantastic corporate business development team and our great teaming partners. This is the first win since combining with CIS Secure and is a testament to our combined product and service offerings and the value we can provide throughout the IC and DoD community."

To learn more about CIS Secure services, visit: https://cissecure.com/secure-services/.

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is a leading integrator of secure solutions and services that protect contested communications within the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. CIS Secure pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create compelling and secure collaboration solutions, integrate them with existing technologies, customize them to meet exacting requirements and, ultimately, manage the protection our nation's assets. CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 and NSA Certified TEMPEST manufacturer and test facility for secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions. Additional information is available at https://www.cissecure.com/ .

