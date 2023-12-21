CIS Secure Announces Promotion of Jim Patterson to Chief Technology Officer

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, the leading secure communication and defense services company, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Jim Patterson to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Jim will be responsible for spearheading the company's technological vision and strategy, driving innovation, and overseeing all aspects of the Company's technology direction.

Jim Patterson joined CIS Secure Services in 2021 as Vice President of Technology Solutions and then was promoted to VP of Business Development. Jim has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical expertise. His extensive experience in the defense technology sector has played a pivotal role in the success of several key projects, contributing significantly to the CIS Secure's growth and business development success.

As CTO, Jim will lead the technology team in developing and implementing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. His strategic vision and hands-on approach to technology leadership align seamlessly with CIS Secure's commitment to excellence and innovation.

CIS Secure's CEO, Bill Strang expressed enthusiasm about Jim's promotion, stating, "Jim has been an invaluable asset to our organization since he joined us. His dedication, technical prowess, and ability to drive results have set him apart. As CTO, Jim will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our technology initiatives, and we are confident that he will continue to lead with excellence."

Jim Patterson commented on his promotion, saying, "I am honored and excited to take on the role of Chief Technology Officer at CIS Secure. I'm looking forward to working with our talented team to drive technological innovation, enhance our products and services, and contribute to the extraordinary success of the Company."

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is a leading integrator of secure solutions and services that protect contested communications within the defense, intelligence and homeland security communities. CIS Secure pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create compelling and secure collaboration solutions, integrate them with existing technologies, customize them to meet exacting requirements and, ultimately, manage the protection our nation's assets. CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 and NSA Certified TEMPEST manufacturer and test facility for secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions. Additional information is available at https://www.cissecure.com/.

