CIS Secure Announces TSG-Approved Cisco Webex Desk Videoconferencing System

News provided by

CIS Secure Computing, Inc.

12 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, the world leader in secure collaboration solutions, today announced the release of their newest TSG-certified Video Telepresence Conferencing (VTC) solution based on Cisco's Webex Desk. The CIS Secure DTD-WXDESK is a highly versatile, all-in-one desktop collaboration endpoint featuring HD video, full-range audio and a 24" display for connecting a laptop or desktop computer with content sharing capabilities.

Competitively priced, the Cisco Webex Desk is purpose-built for the modern workflow as it offers a full video collaboration capability with and a highly intuitive, interactive touchscreen HD display. The versatility of the multi-faceted Webex Desk delivers the flexibility of having a desktop device with the power and performance usually reserved for room-based video conferencing systems. Having the CIS Secure DTD-WXDESK at the desktop or in a small, shared area enables users to participate in collaboration sessions in secure areas with a TSG-protected endpoint.

CIS Secure was the first company to receive approval from the National Telecommunications Security Working Group (NTSWG) for a video endpoint in compliance with the Committee on National Security Systems Instruction (CNSSI) 5000 Annex K providing guidance on VTC security. Since the publication of this guidance, CIS Secure has continued to innovate by bringing additional video conferencing solutions to market. CIS Secure currently offers the largest portfolio of TSG-approved endpoints and compliant peripherals in the industry designed to address the needs of a diverse set of mission requirements.

"Video conferencing and content sharing have emerged as the key pillars of collaborative work environments by enabling real-time interaction and visualization." said William Hargreaves, Chief Technology Officer of CIS Secure. "For our government customers, the key to confidently deploying this technology are the physical security controls we have added to our TSG-certified Cisco Webex Desk."

CIS Secure enables civilian, defense, and intelligence community clients to securely collaborate by leveraging the Cisco Webex Desk at the desktop or any of room-based video codecs while knowing they are TSG compliant. Click here for additional information on the Cisco Webex Desk.

To learn more about CIS Secure Collaboration, visit: https://cissecure.com/integrate/secure-collaboration/ 

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is a leading integrator of secure solutions and services that protect contested communications within the defense, intelligence and homeland security communities. CIS Secure pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create compelling and secure collaboration solutions, integrate them with existing technologies, customize them to meet exacting requirements and, ultimately, manage the protection our nation's assets. CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 and NSA Certified TEMPEST manufacturer and test facility for secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions. Additional information is available at https://www.cissecure.com/.

SOURCE CIS Secure Computing, Inc.

