CIS Secure Appoints Barry Mawyer to Lead Services Business

Accomplished defense executive brings 25+ years of experience leading growth across mission-critical national security programs

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, a trusted provider of secure communication solutions and mission services, today announced the appointment of Barry Mawyer as its new Senior Vice President and General Manager of Services.

Barry brings more than 25 years of experience leading complex, mission-critical defense programs across the Department of Defense and national security enterprise. He has built new market verticals, scaled revenue, expanded major contract portfolios, and led successful capture and recompete efforts across Navy, Marine Corps, OSD, MDA, and international defense programs. His career includes senior leadership roles at T2S Solutions, QinetiQ US, and GDIT, where he managed high-value programs, strengthened customer relationships, and delivered growth in demanding classified environments. Barry holds an active Top Secret/SCI clearance, an undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech, an MBA from The George Washington University, PMP certification, and executive education from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and MIT Sloan School of Business.

"Barry brings the strategic vision, operational discipline, and customer credibility to accelerate the next phase of CIS Secure's services business," said Joe Adams, CEO of CIS Secure. "His deep experience building defense businesses, scaling revenue, and delivering results in demanding classified environments makes him an exceptional leader for this role. As we refine our services strategy and align our capabilities with priority customer missions across the DoD and national security enterprise, Barry's leadership will be critical to strengthening our growth pipeline and positioning CIS Secure for durable, long-term growth."

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is a U.S.-based defense technology company delivering mission-ready communication and technology solutions for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal agencies. With decades of experience supporting national security missions, CIS Secure combines innovative hardware, mobile technology, and professional services expertise to protect critical communications and defend against intelligence threats across the enterprise and at the tactical edge.

CIS Secure integrates secure collaboration technologies with advanced capabilities across SIGINT, electromagnetic spectrum operations, autonomous systems, counter-UAS, and edge computing to deliver adaptable, end-to-end solutions. Our portable and scalable systems enable real-time intelligence processing, accelerated decision-making, and secure collaboration wherever missions operate.

CIS Secure is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001:2015 certified, holds CMMC Level 2 certification, and is an NSA-certified TEMPEST manufacturer, reflecting its commitment to quality, security, and compliance. For more information, visit www.cissecure.com .

SOURCE CIS Secure Computing, Inc.