CIS Secure Launches TSG Cisco 9861 VoIP Phone to Advance Secure Desktop Communications

TSG-approved endpoint built for secure voice, calling, and collaboration.

ASHBURN, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, a trusted provider of secure communication solutions and mission services, announces the addition of the TSG Cisco 9861 VoIP Phone, DTD-9861, to its portfolio of TSG-approved products.

The CIS Secure DTD-9861 is a flexible desktop voice endpoint designed to support hybrid work while simplifying the end-user experience. Powered by Cisco's new PhoneOS operating system, the DTD-9861 gives organizations the flexibility to deploy a single endpoint to work with Cisco Unified Communications Manager, Webex Calling, BroadWorks, and other SIP standards-based platforms on-premises or in cloud calling environments. With CIS Secure's TSG-compliant positive-disconnect capabilities and Cisco Systems runtime protection application security, the DTD-9861 delivers the software- and hardware-based protections required for secure spaces.

"As the successor to the Cisco 8841, the DTD-9861 represents the next generation of secure desktop voice communications for national security environments," said Rick Khan, Director of Product Management for CIS Secure. "It gives government, defense, and secure-enterprise customers a modern, scalable endpoint built for today's workflows while preserving the trusted protections required in controlled-access spaces."

To learn more about CIS Secure TSG Cisco 9861 VoIP Phone, visit: https://cissecure.com/product/tsg-cisco-9861-voip-phone-2/.

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is a U.S.-based defense technology company delivering mission-ready communication and technology solutions for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal agencies. With decades of experience supporting national security missions, CIS Secure combines innovative hardware, mobile technology, and professional services expertise to protect critical communications and defend against intelligence threats across the enterprise and at the tactical edge.

CIS Secure integrates secure collaboration technologies with advanced capabilities across SIGINT, electromagnetic spectrum operations, autonomous systems, counter-UAS, and edge computing to deliver adaptable, end-to-end solutions. Our portable and scalable systems enable real-time intelligence processing, accelerated decision-making, and secure collaboration wherever missions operate.

CIS Secure is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001:2015 certified, holds CMMC Level 2 certification, and is an NSA-certified TEMPEST manufacturer, reflecting its commitment to quality, security, and compliance. For more information, visit www.cissecure.com.

SOURCE CIS Secure Computing, Inc.