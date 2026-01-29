CIS Secure Welcomes Joe Adams as New Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Defense Leader to Guide CIS Secure's Next Phase of Growth

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, a trusted provider of secure communication solutions and mission services, today announced the appointment of Joe Adams as its new Chief Executive Officer. Adams brings more than two decades of experience across the aerospace and defense industry, with a demonstrated record of driving business growth, leading high-performing teams, and aligning advanced technology with mission needs.

An Army veteran, Adams offers firsthand understanding of the operational challenges facing today's defense and intelligence communities. His military background, combined with deep experience across the Department of Defense ecosystem, informs a leadership approach grounded in mission impact, operational relevance, and customer trust.

Throughout his career, Adams has held executive leadership roles in general management, program management, sales, and business development at leading defense companies including Raytheon and L3Harris. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of ELTA North America, a defense industry provider of integrated counter-UAS solutions, ground vehicle protection systems, fixed and mobile radars, airborne sensors, and advanced national security technologies spanning multiple operational domains.

Adams holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of West Florida and a Master of Business Administration from North Carolina State University.

"Joe brings a rare combination of operational experience, market knowledge, and leadership that we believe positions CIS Secure for continued growth," said Michael Foisy, President of HKW and Chairman of the Board of CIS Secure. "We are excited to welcome him as CEO and look forward to the impact he will have as CIS Secure continues to expand its mission-ready technology and services portfolio."

"CIS Secure plays a critical role in protecting communications and enabling decision advantage across some of the most demanding mission environments," said Joe Adams, CEO of CIS Secure. "I'm honored to join this talented team and build on the company's strong foundation of trusted technology and services as we continue to support our customers across defense, intelligence, and federal missions."

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is a U.S.-based defense technology company delivering mission-ready communication and technology solutions for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal agencies. With decades of experience supporting national security missions, CIS Secure combines innovative hardware, mobile technology, and professional services expertise to protect critical communications and defend against intelligence threats across the enterprise and at the tactical edge.

CIS Secure integrates secure collaboration technologies with advanced capabilities across SIGINT, electromagnetic spectrum operations, autonomous systems, counter-UAS, and edge computing to deliver adaptable, end-to-end solutions. Our portable and scalable systems enable real-time intelligence processing, accelerated decision-making, and secure collaboration wherever missions operate.

CIS Secure is ISO 9001 and ISO 14001:2015 certified, holds CMMC Level 2 certification, and is an NSA-certified TEMPEST manufacturer, reflecting its commitment to quality, security, and compliance. For more information, visit www.cissecure.com.

SOURCE CIS Secure Computing, Inc.