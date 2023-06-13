CIS Secure Awarded TENCAP Program Contract to Support IC Customer

News provided by

CIS Secure Computing, Inc.

13 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

ASHBURN, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, a leading provider of mission-driven secure solutions and services, is pleased to announce that Intrepid Solutions, a CIS Secure company, has been awarded a Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) full and open task order supporting the Army Product Director (PD) Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP). The TENCAP program seeks to integrate current and emerging national capabilities into the tactical decision-making process.

Under the contract, the CIS Secure team will provide support to PD TENCAP enabling the Army to "rapidly exploit and influence National capabilities and architectures" by conducting rapid prototyping and development in order to pace current and future threats.

"This new five-year contract win is another testament to the great work by our corporate business development team coupled with leveraging additional advanced skills sets by our fantastic teaming partners," said Ryan Hebert, President CIS Secure Services. "We began capture on this effort in August 2021. Jeff Green, Vice President CIS Secure Services and John Osborne, Program Manager, were instrumental in the capture and proposal support along with our business development team and they will be even more critical in the delivery of services on this effort. Thank you to everyone that supported us during the bid and proposal period and to all who will support the program in the years to come."

CIS Secure has recently been awarded several significant programs that support the DoD and IC communities. Headquartered in Ashburn, VA, CIS Secure's portfolio of mission-supporting work spans multiple technologies and has teams engaged with global customers and business partners.

To learn more about CIS Secure services, visit: https://cissecure.com/secure-services/.

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is a leading integrator of secure solutions and services that protect contested communications within the defense, intelligence and homeland security communities. CIS Secure pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create compelling and secure collaboration solutions, integrate them with existing technologies, customize them to meet exacting requirements and, ultimately, manage the protection our nation's assets. CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 and NSA Certified TEMPEST manufacturer and test facility for secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions. Additional information is available at https://www.cissecure.com/.

SOURCE CIS Secure Computing, Inc.

