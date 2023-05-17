CIS Secure Expands TSG-Approved Video Solutions Offering

News provided by

CIS Secure Computing, Inc.

17 May, 2023, 10:22 ET

ASHBURN, Va., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, the leader in secure collaboration, secure edge and protected personal mobility solutions, announces a new Video Teleconferencing (VTC) offering in its portfolio of TSG-approved solutions. The National Telecommunications Security Working Group (NTSWG), has approved CIS Secure's DTD-WXRMPLUS, a solution consisting of the Cisco Systems Room Kit Plus codec and the CIS Secure DTD-PDCODEC positive disconnect platform. The DTD-WXRMPLUS provides the robust capabilities of Cisco's Room Kit Plus with the enhanced security mechanisms required to make a TSG-compliant VTC solution.

Designed with the same dimensions as Cisco's Room Kit Plus, CIS Secure's DTD-WXRMPLUS works seamlessly with the Cisco codec and provides a simple set of connections to eliminate deployment challenges. Positioned in between the Room Kit Plus and the associated peripherals including the camera, microphone and speakers, the DTD-WXRMPLUS provides positive disconnect functionality to ensure TSG compliance. CIS Secure's design also allows customers to use the DTD-PDCODEC alone, to bring TSG compliance to existing VTC codecs.

"Government users have become increasingly reliant on video conferencing as part of the suite of collaboration solutions used in daily operations and interactions," said Bill Hargreaves, CTO, CIS Secure. "The need to mitigate the risks by VTC emerging threats is greater than ever. CIS Secure's DTD-WXRMPLUS provides effective countermeasures for preventing eavesdropping and other exploitations of VTC technology and is compliant with TSG standards to protect controlled unclassified and classified information."

CIS Secure is the first to bring TSG-Approved Video products to market and continues to expand our portfolio to help secure the mission.

Click here to learn more.

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is a leading integrator of secure solutions and services that protect contested communications within the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. CIS Secure pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create compelling and secure collaboration solutions, integrate them with existing technologies, customize them to meet exacting requirements and, ultimately, manage the protection our nation's assets. CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 and NSA Certified TEMPEST manufacturer and test facility for secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions. Additional information is available at https://www.cissecure.com/.

SOURCE CIS Secure Computing, Inc.

Also from this source

CIS Secure Announces Award to Deliver IC Badging Program Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.