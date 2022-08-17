CIS Secure Expands TSG-Certified Microsoft Teams Desktop Phone Offering

Poly CCX 600 Devices Approved for Additional Network Topologies

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, the leader in secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions, announces the release of its next NTSWG-certified Microsoft Teams-native desktop phone. The CIS Secure Poly CCX 600 is the second in CIS Secure's line of TSG-approved phones flexible enough to be able to connect seamlessly as a Microsoft Teams-native solution or to another call control systems using Session Initiation Protocol (SIP).

The CIS Secure Poly CCX 600 is designed with a 7-inch screen set in landscape mode to help users get more done. The large screen is simple and intuitive as it assists users in managing conversations and meetings with ease. With its immersive and feature-rich interface, the CIS Secure Poly CCX600's screen is ideal for collaboration by displaying calendars, directories and enabling one-touch join for meetings.

As the leader in TSG-compliant solutions, CIS Secure is the first to market with Teams-native audio solutions approved by the National Telecommunications Security Working Group (NTSWG). The CIS Secure Poly CCX 600 joins CIS Secure's Poly CCX 500 as TSG-approved devices delivering the positive disconnect functionality and other security features required by government users in secure areas when using Microsoft Teams.

"With the adoption of Microsoft Teams by the US Government accelerating, CIS Secure will continue to design and develop solutions to meet the needs of the mission. We are committed to developing a wide range of secure communications platforms that support multiple applications – hybrid work, enterprise and portable tactical. We will deliver on our vision of developing and growing our portfolio of solutions that enable secure collaboration in the face of contested communications," said Bill Hargreaves, CTO, CIS Secure.

About CIS Secure

CIS Secure is the leading integrator of secure collaboration solutions that protect contested communications of the defense, intelligence and homeland security communities. CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of secure collaboration, tactical communications and protected personal mobility solutions. Our subsidiary, CIS Labs, is an NSA Certified TEMPEST manufacturer and test facility. CIS Secure pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to create a compelling collaboration solution, integrate it with existing technologies, customize it to meet exacting requirements and, ultimately, manage the protection our nation's assets. Additional information is available at https://www.cissecure.com/ .

