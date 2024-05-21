CIS Secure Named a Washington Post Top Workplace for a Second Time

ASHBURN, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, the leading secure communication and defense services company, is pleased to announce –that CIS Secure has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Washington Post Top Workplaces. CIS Secure also received this honor in 2022. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"We are proud and humbled to know that the affection and appreciation that we have for all of our CIS Secure colleagues is reciprocated," said Edward Yost, CIS Secure Vice President of HR. "The culture that we have at CIS Secure is demonstrated by employee comments such as "I am valued" and "I work for a company that cares about me." We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every member of our team for their dedication and contribution to making our workplace exceptional."

