CISA Deputy Director Nitin Natarajan to Speak at BlackBerry Security Summit 2021

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Nitin Natarajan, Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will speak at this year's BlackBerry Security Summit, hosted virtually on October 13. In a fireside chat with Neelam Sandhu, Senior Vice President and Chief Elite Customer Success Officer of BlackBerry, Natarajan will share his thoughts on the evolving cyber threat landscape, CISA priorities, and mobilizing a collective defense against cyber risks.

CISA's mission is to lead the national effort to understand and manage cyber and physical risk to our critical infrastructure. In his role, Natarajan supports the CISA Director overseeing the Cybersecurity Division, the Infrastructure Security Division, the National Risk Management Center, and the Emergency Communications Division. His operational support responsibilities are to ensure a holistic approach to critical infrastructure protection across physical and cyber risks activities.

"We are honored that Deputy Director Natarajan will join this year's BlackBerry Security Summit and share his insights," said Neelam Sandhu, Senior Vice President and Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, BlackBerry. "CISA plays a pivotal role in building the nation's capacity to defend against cyberattacks."

"The cyber threat landscape has never been more complex than it is today," said Nitin Natarajan, Deputy Director, CISA. "At CISA, we know that building stronger cyber defenses to protect our critical infrastructure requires collective imagination, innovation and effort across the government, private sector and with international partners."

The event will bring together industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe to discuss cybersecurity trends, innovations, and best practices. To find out more and register for the BlackBerry Security Summit 2021 visit BlackBerry.com/SecuritySummit.

