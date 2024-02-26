Cisco @ Mobile World Congress: Empowering Global Service Providers with AI-Ready Infrastructure to Win the Enterprise with Innovative Business Services

News Summary:

Cisco showcases how it is helping global service provider partners monetize their infrastructure to support the needs of enterprise customers with unified wireless experiences across people, machines, places, and things.

Cisco and TELUS launch new 5G capabilities in North America to serve IoT use cases for industry verticals, with a focus on connected cars.

Cisco Senior Director of Provider Mobility, Bob Everson, will deliver a keynote on "Redefining Enterprise Services" at the 5G Futures Summit followed by the panel session "Revolutionizing Operator Services with Edge Compute and Private Networks": Wednesday, February 28, 12:00 – 1:00 pm CET, MWC Stage C, Hall 6.

Cisco's stand features innovative product and solution demos that offer operational simplicity while driving monetization, network optimization and sustainability.

BARCELONA, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS -- Visitors to the Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) booth at MWC Barcelona 2024 will see and hear how Cisco is advancing the vision of Cisco Networking Cloud, working alongside customers and partners to build networks that can support emerging technology applications and the launch of new services. Through a platform-first approach to networking and simplified, secure, and sustainable solutions, Cisco is driving innovation with open partner ecosystems, AI-enabled operations, and cross-architectural integrations that empower businesses to create new revenue streams, boost agility, and improve operational efficiency.

"In the age of AI, when network and service demands have never been greater, there is a unique opportunity for service providers to help enterprises think differently about the role of the network in delivering value for their business," said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking. "With our latest investments across mobility, service assurance, AI, and enterprise services, we are helping service providers champion enterprise innovation and digital transformation, and bridge the gap between digital and physical, between data and action, and between enterprises and a future of connected possibilities."

Paving the Road for Connected Car with TELUS

Cisco and TELUS have joined forces to launch new 5G capabilities to serve IoT use cases for industry verticals, with a focus on connected cars. Together, TELUS and Cisco Mobility Services Platform (IoT Control Center Service) introduces paths to enhance and simplify the driver experience and ways for car manufacturers to realize new revenue streams. TELUS expects to onboard over 1.5 million 5G standalone cars onto Cisco's platform over the next several years. More details here.

Helping to Connect More People, Places and Things Through Valued Partnerships

Cisco is working closely with global service provider partners including Airtel, AT&T, BT, XL Axiata, TELUS and others to help monetize their infrastructure to support the needs of enterprise customers with unified and seamless experiences. Here are new examples of how Cisco is enabling network and business frameworks where programmability, openness, security, and flexibility go together with aligned incentives and operating models:

Cisco Partners with du Telecom in a Landmark Cybersecurity Transformation Initiative in the Middle East: In a landmark collaboration, Cisco and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), begin a major cybersecurity transformation initiative focused on revolutionizing du's Security Operations Center (SOC) into an advanced Cyber Defense and Intelligence Center, leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to enhance security and operational efficiency. More details here.

Cisco and BT: Building a More Sustainable Network for the Future, Together: Cisco and BT have jointly developed networking innovations including tools and technologies to help customers reduce their carbon footprints, reduce costs and enhance talent recruitment. More details here.

MKI, Cisco, and KDDI Engineering have Introduced Private 5G to Shinwa Komaki SFiC Lab: Cisco was chosen by Shinwa Komaki, Japan's top manufacturing facility, to implement Private 5G and support its networking operations. The project will support smart factories in production, process innovation, and productivity improvement. More details here.

Cisco and DISH Test Trailblazing 5G Hybrid Cloud Network Slicing Solution to Speed the Launch of New Services for Enterprise Customers: In a new proof-of-concept trial, Cisco and DISH Wireless aim to further enhance the performance of DISH's cloud-powered 5G network by enabling automated distribution of network traffic to accelerate the delivery of new enterprise services, increase network flexibility and scale, and improve operational efficiencies. More details here.

T-Mobile and Cisco Meraki Unite Best-In-Class 5G and Network Technology to Launch Connected Workplace: T-Mobile recently introduced Connected Workplace, a network-as-a-service solution that brings together 5G Business Internet, Cisco Meraki devices, and managed services so businesses can seamlessly and securely connect their branches and retail stores. More details here.

Experience the Power of a Unified Ecosystem

For the next generation of network services to successfully solve industry challenges, a cohesive and collaborative ecosystem is crucial. Alongside its partners and peers, Cisco is bringing the ecosystem together to build standards and develop new services to benefit the industry. The power of this ecosystem will be on display at the Cisco booth, with demonstrations including:

NTT DATA: Cisco Private 5G and AI driven vision

Cisco Private 5G and AI driven vision Deloitte: Cisco Private 5G using an Airspan radio, focusing on an automated guided vehicle (AGV) use case

Cisco Private 5G using an Airspan radio, focusing on an automated guided vehicle (AGV) use case Orange: Sport All IP

Sport All IP HCLTech: Cisco Private 5G with collaboration and expert on demand

Cisco Private 5G with collaboration and expert on demand Nokia: Cisco Private 5G using a validated Nokia radio

Cisco Private 5G using a validated Nokia radio Intel: Cisco Private 5G using a neutral wireless radio, focusing on manufacturing and AI use cases. More details here.

Product and Solution Demos

This year, Cisco is showcasing a re-think of the network with solution integrations that offer operational simplicity while driving monetization, network optimization, and sustainability through programmable, open, secure, and flexible solutions. Demos include Routed Optical Networking infrastructure, as-a-service offerings delivered through the Cisco Mobility Services Platform, Unified Management and Insight options across Cisco Catalyst and Meraki platforms, and more.

Speaker Sessions

Bob Everson, Senior Director, Cisco Provider Mobility, will discuss how operators can tailor solutions to meet the specific needs of enterprises and industries by embracing edge computing and private networks in this session "5G Futures Summit: Revolutionizing Operator Services with Edge Compute and Private Networks": Wednesday, February 28, 12:00 – 1:00 pm CET, MWC Stage C, Hall 6

Waris Sagheer, CTO, Cisco Routing Architecture, will be speaking on the panel session, "To Go Private or to Slice?": Thursday, February 29, 10:00-10:45 am CET, MWC Stage B, Hall 4

Cisco Wi-Fi at MWC Barcelona 2024

For the 13th year, Cisco is partnering with the Fira de Barcelona to offer all attendees simple, seamless, and secure wireless experiences at its Gran Via venue — with OpenRoaming, featuring the latest in Cisco Catalyst Wi-Fi 6/6E technology.

Additional Resources

