Cisco 2020 Data Privacy Benchmark Study Confirms Positive Financial Benefits of Strong Corporate Data Privacy Practices

For the first time, the 2020 Data Privacy study, drawing from data from 2800 organizations in 13 countries shows return on investment(ROI) for privacy

Seventy percent of organizations say they received significant business benefits from privacy beyond compliance—up from 40 percent in 2019

Cisco, today, published its 2020 Data Privacy Benchmark Study, the company's third annual look into corporate data privacy practices worldwide and shows growing tangible benefits for businesses that adopt strong privacy practices.

The Study is based on results from a double-blind survey of over 2,800 security professionals in organizations of various sizes across 13 countries. It provides deep insight into the state of privacy a year and a half after the effective date of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), widely considered a turning point on how organizations control and manage the use of personal data. Customer demands for increased data protection and privacy, the ongoing threat of data breaches and misuse by both unauthorized and authorized users, and preparation for the GDPR and similar laws around the globe spurred many organizations to make considerable privacy investments – which are now delivering strong returns. Key findings include:

Cisco Vice President & Chief Privacy Officer Harvey Jang noted, "With this Study, we now have empirical evidence of privacy investments paying off for companies—particularly with improved customer relationships, revenue impact, and real bottom-line results."

As markets continue to evolve, organizations should consider prioritizing their privacy investments on:

Improving transparency about processing activities – be up front and clear about what you are doing with data and why.

Obtaining external privacy certifications – ISO, Shield, CBPRs and BCRs have all become important factors in the buying process by streamlining vendor due diligence;

Going beyond the legal bare minimum – privacy is a business imperative and most organizations are seeing very positive returns on their spend;

Building strong organizational governance and accountability to be able to demonstrate to internal and external stakeholders your privacy program maturity.

To learn more about how Cisco manages personal data in its products and services, please see Cisco's Data Privacy Sheets and Cisco's Data Privacy Maps. The data maps provide a visual representation of how Cisco products collect and handle personal data.

