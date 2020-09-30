Cisco Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Email Security through Various Integrations with its Other Portfolio Products

"Cisco Email Security is available for on-premises, hybrid, virtual, and cloud environments and defends against phishing, business email compromise, malware, and ransomware. Cisco Email Security cloud-delivered products can also be wrapped around other service offerings, like Microsoft 365 or G Suite, to enhance protection and control of cloud-based email platforms," said Tony Massimini, industry analyst. "Cisco has achieved great success in integrating email security into its product lines and technologies, including Advance Malware Protection (AMP), Umbrella, Web Security Appliance, Cisco SecureX, and Talos."

Many of the technologies that email security has been or will be integrated with are used across other security solutions, such as NAC, SIEM, CASB, NGFW, endpoint protection, and web security. For instance, Cisco's SecureX platform provides a consistent experience that unifies visibility, enables automation, and integrates with Cisco Security network, endpoint, cloud, and application products. A single, simplified dashboard provides telemetry across multiple interfaces to deliver actionable insights and help accelerate threat responses across clients' entire security portfolio.

Employing a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies, Cisco has launched a slew of products including pxGrid, a new framework for sharing context-aware information with a variety of third-party security providers. Its 2014 acquisition of ThreatGRID resulted in the integration of dynamic malware analysis and threat intelligence technology into its portfolio. The company then acquired OpenDNS, which led to the first technology integration of Cisco AMP ThreatGRID with OpenDNS services (now Umbrella). Its latest innovation, Cloud Mailbox Defense, is a fully home-grown integrated cloud-native security solution for Microsoft 365 that focuses on simple deployment, easy attack remediation, superior visibility, and best-in-class threat intelligence from Talos.

"Cisco has an extensive partner and OEM integration program that includes DMARC and domain protection, phishing protection, security simulation and training, data loss prevention, anti-virus, and more," noted Massimini. "Cisco is dedicated to building relationships with its customers. In addition to seeking their feedback and engaging them in the development process, it conducts well-appreciated in-person meetings, a customer-centric approach that led it to become the email security solution provider of choice among companies all over the world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:



Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

