Cisco And Global Citizen Announce Collaboration To Help End Extreme Poverty By 2030

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international advocacy organization Global Citizen and Cisco announced a new, three-year partnership to power the movement to end extreme poverty. The company will commit funding and technology to help end extreme poverty, playing a vital role in making progress towards the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development and ending extreme poverty by 2030.

Cisco's technology partnership with Global Citizen is part of the company's commitment to working with customers, partners, and government and community leaders, to address key social and economic challenges. Using the network, cyber security, and collaboration technology, Cisco and its partners are building solutions for global homelessness, providing greater access to physical and mental healthcare, educating and developing workforces, and creating financial inclusion.

With Global Citizen, Cisco will now provide the technology, content, and storytelling platforms at its various festivals and other thought leadership forums and events. In addition, Cisco will provide the collaboration technology solutions used to fuel Global Citizen's business, including connecting Global Citizen with key donors, partners, ambassadors, and festival curator. This new partnership will also provide a platform for Cisco employees to engage with the charitable causes they are passionate about.

"The power technology has to make a difference and solve for real social problems like poverty is core to our identity here at Cisco. We are excited to drive meaningful social impact with Global Citizen with the expansion of our partnership," said Francine Katsoudas, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer of Cisco.

"Global Citizen and Cisco share an affinity for using innovation and technology to amplify a single voice to effect change for many. We use technology every day to call upon world leaders and the private sector to make commitments that can unlock billions of dollars for the fight to eradicate extreme poverty," said Hugh Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Global Citizen. "2020 marks a critical moment in the fight for a sustainable future, with just ten years to go for us to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Through this multi-year partnership with Cisco, we are excited to equip advocates and activists around the world with the 21st century skills and tools they will need to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the world's most marginalized people."

Today's announcement marks an extension of Cisco's ongoing partnership with Global Citizen. Cisco will continue to support the Global Citizen Prize and specifically the Cisco Youth Leadership Prize that honors young individuals aged 18-30 who have made significant contributions towards ending poverty. Last year, through an investment prize of $250,000 from Cisco, Wawira Njiru, the Founder and Executive Director of Food 4 Education, an organization working with vulnerable children in Kenyan public schools to provide subsidized school lunches, was able to create "Tap2Eat" a wristband that tracks students' lunch money so they don't have to carry cash. After piloting the wristbands with 300 students across three schools, they will soon scale up to 20 schools to reach 10,000 students, providing free meals for families who cannot afford the subsidized costs.

Cisco has made impactful technological commitments towards ending extreme poverty. At 2018's Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, Cisco announced that its Networking Academy has helped to create opportunities for people around the world through training that helps train individuals with important 21st century skills. Cisco committed to preparing 10 million students worldwide to work and thrive in the digital economy over the next five years. Currently, more than 9 million students in 180 countries have participated in Cisco Networking Academy with the goal of doubling this over the next five years with this new commitment.

About Global Citizen

Since the first Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for people around the world calling on world leaders to honor their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030.

Global Citizens have generated commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $37.9 billion that are set to affect the lives of more than 2.25 billion people. This year alone Global Citizens have secured 29 commitments totaling over $2.9 billion that are set to affect the lives of more than 501 million people by 2030.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

