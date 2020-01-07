Cisco and Goldman Sachs to host ESG Conference Call/Webcast for the Financial Community on 1/14/2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and Goldman Sachs will host an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Conference Call/Webcast for the Financial Community at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET/4:00 p.m. GMT, on Tuesday, January 14th 2020.

Katherine Toch, Director, People and Communities, and Darrel Stickler, Global Environmental Sustainability Lead at Cisco, will provide an overview of Cisco's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy and priorities, provide an update on progress towards goals, and explain why Cisco's CSR initiatives play an important role in overall shareholder value creation.

The call will be hosted by Derek Bingham and Evan Tylenda CFA, analysts in Goldman Sachs' Global Investment Research division and authors of the GS SUSTAIN ESG research series.

Interested parties can participate by dialing toll-free: 877-208-2954 or international: +1 973-528-0056, Code: 785452, or listening to the webcast at cisco.investor.com

Further information and Cisco's 2019 CSR Report can be found at csr.cisco.com

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About GS SUSTAIN

GS SUSTAIN is a global investment strategy focused on the generation of long-term alpha through identifying high quality industry leaders. The GS SUSTAIN 50 list includes leaders believed to be well positioned to deliver long-term outperformance through superior returns on capital, sustainable competitive advantage and effective management of ESG risks vs. global industry peers. Candidates are selected largely on a combination of quantifiable analysis of these three aspects of corporate performance.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Emily Hunt Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco (44) 208 824 4283 408-853-9848 emhunt@cisco.com rojenkin@cisco.com

